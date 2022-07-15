ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ji1k9_0ghK6und00
Worlds Athletics Allyson Felix, of the United States speaks during a news conference before the World Athletics Championships Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix.

The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Felix, who is retiring after worlds. “I’ve really enjoyed my time over the years. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I love this sport so much. It’s broken my heart many times but I’ve also had many really joyous moments.”

Friday night's action is also expected to include Ferdinand Omanyala. The Kenyan sprinter was in a race against time to make it to Eugene for the 100-meter heats. He was one of dozens of athletes who had visa problems that made it hard to get into the U.S.

He was expecting to make it to Oregon only a few hours before the racing starts.

Also in action on the opening day were hammer throwers, shot putters, long jumpers and pole vaulters, all in qualification rounds. Same with the men's steeplechase runners and the women in the 1,500 meters.

The first medals will be awarded in the men's and women's 20-kilometer race walks, with what's expected to be Felix's last trip around the track in the mixed relay capping off the action.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Fred Kerley stakes his claim to Usain Bolt’s throne in Eugene

EUGENE, Oregon – It is accepted in track and field, both in silence and aloud, that there will likely never be another Usain Bolt. There will never be an athlete with Bolt’s ethereal combination of speed, presence and joy. Never another with Bolt’s relentless seizure of moments and of history. Never another with his ability to hoist a niche (being kind here) sport, throw it across his shoulders – or clench it in his radiant smile like a pirate’s scabbard – and make it not just relevant, but viral. He ran faster than any human, more gleefully than should be allowed, and pulled an entire ecosystem along in his slipstream. He was a unicorn.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Oregonian

What is the tower at Hayward Field in Eugene?

There is a tower at the northeast corner of Hayward Field that rises 10 stories above the track and field stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Well, it was constructed not only for its looks but also to honor the history of Oregon Ducks track and field. Five UO track and field icons — coach Bill Bowerman and athletes Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis — are depicted on the tower.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
987thebull.com

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
SWEET HOME, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Boondoggle in Eugene

Shame on The Oregonian for buying into the Eugene track meet! (“Editorial: Lace up, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is about to begin,” July 13.) You have bought the distortions and nonsense being spread by promoters. 1. Few Oregonians even care about the very minor sport of track and field. The same with most Americans. In checking with friends, none had even heard about it, and were not interested. Small sample size, but telling. 2. Like other Eugene track meets, this will do little for the Eugene area, and less for the state. We already are hearing about hotel price gouging. News reports have detailed restaurant workers losing out, as some outsiders do not tip. The large Eugene hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, is over capacity, and unable to properly serve those in need. 3. Taxpayers, without voting on it, are subsidizing this boondoggle. Wouldn’t the money be better spent on actual public benefit? Eugene and the state are experiencing rampant homelessness, increasing crime, dopers and drunks draining resources, poor quality schools, lack of medical care, etc. And we spend on a dead sport, with no real benefit!
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene food cart raises money for Spencer Webb's family

EUGENE, Ore.- Friends, loved ones and complete strangers continue to find ways to honor Spencer Webb, the University of Oregon football player who passed on Wednesday, after hitting his head at rock slides near Triangle Lake. Once Famous Grill, a Eugene food cart, donated 25% of the proceeds from Friday...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Americans#Kenyan
Emerald Media

Spectrum: Eugene’s only official queer bar

If you’re scoping out a queer dance party this summer, Spectrum Restaurant and Bar in downtown Eugene brings a vibrant energy and a packed schedule of events after reopening their doors in April. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Spectrum requires that attendees wear masks inside the venue...
EUGENE, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene honey company expanding operations

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee, a local honey company, is expanding and moving to a bigger location. GloryBee was founded by beekeepers in Eugene in 1975. The company is planning to move its production facility in Eugene from the current location on Seneca Road to a 78,000 square foot space on Irving Road that was formerly inhabited by PakTech.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
kqennewsradio.com

CONSTITUTION PARTY OF OREGON ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

The Constitution Party of Oregon has announced that Donice Smith of Roseburg is its candidate for Governor of Oregon. A release said that Smith was chosen June 1st in an online nominating convention conducted according to party bylaws under the direction of Chairman Jack Brown. Smith said, “I will be...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy