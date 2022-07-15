ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Coro

By Kenny Yang
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no printed menu at Al Coro, a fine-dining spot in the old Del Posto space in Chelsea, so every course will be a little bit of a surprise. Only...

The Infatuation

Makimayo

When you go to Makimayo, you get the katsu curry. It’s your classic solo meal situation to spend some quality time alone with a carrot-packed sauce and some crispy batter. Some of the dishes here can be a little hit or miss but that katsu? A reliable winner for a casual £11. A side of kimchi won’t hurt either. Located on West Green Road, it’s open for lunch and dinner—just be warned that the portion sizes fall into the KO bracket, so please do factor in a post-katsu nap.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

The Noortwyck

The Noortwyck serves dishes you may have seen at other West Village establishments, such as kale, crudo, pasta, and roast chicken. But they make all of these things extremely well, and with some extra flair. The cacio e pepe, for example, has juicy white asparagus instead of pasta, and the crudo comes with a tart cucumber dashi mignonette. Be sure to try the chewy housemade linguine with clams, and don’t forget to order the coppa-adjacent lonza with honey and fennel pollen. Sliced thin, it’s translucent enough to read a book through. Reservations are tough right now, but the whole front area (a few tables, plus all the bar seats) is saved for walk-ins, so try this place for a last-minute meal when you need a nice, impressive spot. The dining room is all earth-tones-and-leather, and the wine list is extensive, with everything from $55 options to bottles of vintage Dom.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zaab Zaab

The two-block stretch in Elmhurst that’s home to Khao Kang and Ayada is an intimidating place to open a Thai restaurant. But Zaab Zaab, a newer Isan Thai spot serving dishes packed with lots of chilies, herbs, and lemongrass, holds its own and then some. The menu is broken up into a bunch of different sections (grilled, fish, som tum, etc.), and you should treat it like an urgent checklist. Get the juicy larb with crispy duck skin and bits of chewy liver, and be sure to have a hot pot in the middle of your table. We like the one with chunks of baby back rib that soak up the citrusy broth. For a centerpiece, go for the whole salt-crusted fish served on a board with rice noodles, tamarind sauce, and enough fresh herbs to stock a booth at a farmers market. If you’re a party of six or more, you can call for a reservation, otherwise, stop by with one other person and grab a table on the little astroturf patio.
ELMHURST, IL
The Infatuation

Margie’s

Margie’s is your spot for upscale beach town charm in the Rockaways. If you want to order a seafood tower and a bottle of wine after a day on the beach, do it here (the Rockaway Hotel’s main restaurant). They’ve got a big, bright dining room with nautical tones and a beautiful bar where even the food matches the aesthetic. Expect classic American items with playful twists like fried calamari with big shishito peppers in a sweet glaze, charred cauliflower steak with bok choy, and vegan sweet pea ravioli in pesto.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lounge Music#Chelsea#Parade#White Asparagus#Food Drink#Italian
The Infatuation

Submarine Center

The hot pastrami sandwich at Submarine Center in West Portal is a tangy, beautifully toasted masterpiece overflowing with thin-sliced smoked meat. But don’t let it be the only thing you get at this small, counter-service spot. The meaty Atomic is stacked with pastrami, turkey, and corned beef, and we absolutely adore the mayo-y hot sub with avocado, turkey, and melty swiss. You have three sizes of sandwiches to choose from (mini, center, and the forearm-length super), and an assortment of chips to grab by the check-out line. And because this place has been around since 1981, the service is fast and efficient—just be sure to admire the walls filled with 49ers and SF Giants memorabilia before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Fruteria

Nothing makes us feel more like the (faux) surfers we are in our dreams than getting down to La Fruteria for a late breakfast (hours after the actual surfers made it out to the water). We like to eat our breakfast sandwich—or avocado toast, if we’re keeping it light—with a turmeric-scented root juice and a coffee on the side. This counter-service place has particularly good bread and the best iced latte on the boardwalk.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Atlas Cafe

Nothing fancy, but a great place to read, write, and overthink some emails to your coworkers. The Mission cafe has a sizeable indoor space, a back patio for when it’s nice out, and a parklet out front. Drinks range from coffee to green tea kombucha to rosé mimosas. Pair any of it with something from their big menu of brunch and lunch things, like bagels, sandwiches, salads, and pizza.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fritanga Monimbo

Kendall isn’t the first place that comes to mind when most Miamians think of where to find the best Nicaraguan food. However, my first taste actually happened at this Kendall fritanga over 20 years ago. The flavors of the food here - chargrilled carne asada, delicately seasoned gallo pinto, and caramelized nuggets of sweet plantain - compelled me to learn as much as I could about Nicaraguan cuisine. Fritanga Monimbo continues to deliver to this day, and it has become one of the go-to fritangas for residents of this huge swath of unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Besides serving well executed grilled meats and refreshing drinks, this place also specializes in some harder-to-find specialties, including a braised tongue that is as tender as filet mignon.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Kuya Lord

We fell in love with Kuya Lord back in 2020, when it was a weekly pop-up operating out of the chef’s garage in La Canada-Flintridge. Now the Filipino spot is in its first brick-and-mortar at Melrose and Western, and we’re still in love with it as ever. The tiny, order-at-the-counter space only has about four communal tables inside, but if you happen to roll in with some family or friends, there will somehow always be enough room. The menu consists mostly of rice bowls made with garlicky java rice and your choice of protein (the sweet longsilog with eggs is a standout), but under no circumstance should you be leaving without the pancit chami. It’s a savory, decadent stir-fry made with fish cakes, soy sauce, and thick, plump wheat noodles—the kind of dish that makes braving the epic Melrose traffic a non-factor. If you’re with 2-3 people, definitely go for the long-tap-silog tray, which comes with grilled sweet sausage and short ribs, pancit chami, garlic rice, a salad, pickled vegetables, and several dipping sauces for $42. Leftovers will be a given.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Progressive Grounds

The Bernal Heights coffee shop is where we go when we’re in it for the long haul. They have pretty much everything that makes it the ideal cafe—a spacious outdoor patio with shade, plenty of tables inside, and free wifi. There are also a ton of food and drink options: wraps, sandwiches, salads, and coffee, beer, and wine. Basically, if you need a place to camp out for the morning or afternoon, this spot is it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thai Curry Pizza & Thai Food

At Thai Curry Pizza in Long Beach, you'll encounter pies that sound wrong in theory, but taste extremely right in practice. Alongside takeout staples like papaya salad and pad see ew, this strip mall spot offers Italian-Thai mashups like tom yum and curry pizzas that layer Southeast Asian flavors onto a crispy leopard-spotted crust. The tom yum pizza in particular is an absolute masterpiece, topped with gooey mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, and just enough tom yum paste to create an explosion of spicy-sour flavors. Dip any leftover crust into their incredible panang curry sauce, which you can (and should) add on the side for $1. There are a couple of tables inside the dining room, but most people take their orders home or to one of the nearby beachfront parks where they can lay horizontally and ponder what other promising food remixes should see the light of day.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Ballast Coffee

Ballast Coffee is a quiet, airy cafe in West Portal that makes great iced and hot drinks (plus ube and calamansi-infused coffee). They also serve pastries and mochi muffins from Third Culture and Starter bakeries. This spot has reliable internet and plenty of tables for a morning of work, or quick catch ups with friends you haven’t seen since chunky dad sneakers became a thing. There’s a sun-filled patio, back room with a garden view, and a communal table up front. If you are here to start penning your magnum opus, just make sure you come with any tech fully charged. There aren’t many outlets.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Stone Street Coffee Company

At some point, we made Stone Street our designated work-from-home spot and never looked back. The Melrose coffee shop resembles a WeWork—there are bar seats, tables, and picnic situations that are all ideal to work on. The menu is packed with brain-nourishing items like strong lattes, eggs and bacon, grilled chicken sandwiches, wine, beer, cocktails, and oysters (if you, like us, need oysters to get the creative juices flowing).
MELROSE, NY
The Infatuation

Brooklyn DOP

Like a lot of other enterprising humans, the owners of Brooklyn DOP started making food out of an apartment and selling it on Instagram during the pandemic. But unlike most of those people, Tom Ardito and Jay Demelio turned their business into a brick-and-mortar pizza spot in Park Slope. The space has a long copper counter and pictures of the owners’ families on the wall, and there’s an outdoor patio in the back. All the pies use four-day fermented dough, and you should skip the round ones and go for the thin, crispy grandma pizza that’s made with a garlic confit sauce and tastes a little buttery from being baked over a layer of oil. Brooklyn DOP sells most of their pies by the slice, and if a grandma one isn’t available when you go, wait for it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

La Natural

La Natural is a Little River restaurant serving pizza and natural wine, in addition to some rotating small plates that mostly consist of seasonal vegetables. Pizza is the main attraction here, and it’s good, with a soft, fermented dough that has a light tang and a charred crust. Most of the pizzas use minimal ingredients, and there are some unique choices, like a very good white pie covered in diced scallions and a bit of szechuan pepper. The dining room is minimal, with empty white walls interrupted only by a shelf of natural wine. It’s a relaxing restaurant that works for a date spot or catch-up meal with a few friends who are down to split a bottle of wine and tear pizza apart with your fingers (since they don’t slice the pies here). Just make a reservation. Walk-ins aren't guaranteed a table. Also, they tend to keep their door locked for some reason. So don’t walk away thinking this place is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

Udupi Palace is where you go when you want to show up in sweats, catch up with a friend for an hour, and eat some of the best dosas in the Mission. The ones at this South Indian vegetarian spot are perfectly crispy, filled with well-spiced potatoes, and, depending on the kind you get (like the mysore) are roughly the size and shape of a small briefcase. This small spot also does a saag paneer that’s heavier on the spinach, ultra puffy poori, fried samosas that get a boost of flavor from an array of chutneys, and a big curry section. And if getting dressed in sweats and casually popping in for a meal is still too much for you to handle, don’t stress. Udupi Palace also runs a solid takeout operation.
WORLD
The Infatuation

Joong Boo Wang Mandoo

The bready dumplings at this Korean food stall outside of Joong Boo supermarket in Avondale might be more closely related to buns—but Wang Mandoo literally translates to “King Dumpling”, and we’re not going to argue with royalty. There are only three types: two savory filled with pork or pork with kimchi, and a sweet red bean option with a black rice wrapper. These things are huge, with one alone working for a light meal, but if you've come with an appetite, feel free to try and tackle all three.
AVONDALE, AZ
The Infatuation

Dough Joy

This vegan bakery replaced the shuttered Old School Frozen Custard, and specializes in (delicious) 100% plant-based donuts every Thursday to Sunday. You’ll find a wide range of fillings, glazes, and toppings on the yeast-raised rounds, like mango con chile, birthday cake, french toast, cookies and cream, s’mores, cookie butter, strawberry milkshake (our favorite), sour watermelon, and a glittery rainbow Pride donut in honor of the shop’s Queer ownership. To wash down all of the dough-based joy, they serve espresso drinks featuring oat milk—as the default option. Oat milk, you did it.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Aromi

There are two main reasons to come to Aromi in Carroll Gardens: the back patio and the pizza. Their large outdoor area is filled with potted plants and even has a white picket fence, and the pies here are fluffy, chewy, and blistered. In a blind taste test, you’d be hard pressed to differentiate them from the best Neapolitan pizzas in the city. Some unique toppings are offered (fried meatballs, for example), but you should stick with the margherita. Other dishes like the grilled octopus—which lacks any char—and lumpy spaghetti alla carbonara need more work. If you get to Lucali and the wait is longer than the runtime for The Irishman, Aromi is a great backup to satisfy your pizza craving (and it’s only a 10-minute walk away).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

