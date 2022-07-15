We fell in love with Kuya Lord back in 2020, when it was a weekly pop-up operating out of the chef’s garage in La Canada-Flintridge. Now the Filipino spot is in its first brick-and-mortar at Melrose and Western, and we’re still in love with it as ever. The tiny, order-at-the-counter space only has about four communal tables inside, but if you happen to roll in with some family or friends, there will somehow always be enough room. The menu consists mostly of rice bowls made with garlicky java rice and your choice of protein (the sweet longsilog with eggs is a standout), but under no circumstance should you be leaving without the pancit chami. It’s a savory, decadent stir-fry made with fish cakes, soy sauce, and thick, plump wheat noodles—the kind of dish that makes braving the epic Melrose traffic a non-factor. If you’re with 2-3 people, definitely go for the long-tap-silog tray, which comes with grilled sweet sausage and short ribs, pancit chami, garlic rice, a salad, pickled vegetables, and several dipping sauces for $42. Leftovers will be a given.

