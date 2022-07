A male individual called Paulding E-911 to reference an unknown problem on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 12:16 PM. Deputies responded to 10230 Buchanan Highway Dallas, GA in order to determine what was going on. When they got to the residence, Deputies had trouble making contact with anyone at the home. Eventually, Deputies were able to make contact with an intoxicated male on the scene, later identified as Joseph Mykytyn III (W/M, 43 YOA), who allowed them to enter the residence. It was later determined that Mykytyn was not a resident at this address. Once Deputies entered the home they located the homeowner, who has been identified as James Entrekin (W/M, 66 YOA), deceased inside the residence.

DALLAS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO