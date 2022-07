Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk proposed a budget Friday that sets a property tax rate at the maximum limit allowable under state law without triggering a tax election.“I’m very well aware that financial pressures are front and center on the minds of many Austinites,” he said in remarks at the Montopolis Recreation Center, citing rising costs of housing, food, and gasoline.Click here to read the full story from The Austin Bulldog.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO