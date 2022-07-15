ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Joe Manchin pulled the plug on major spending to address climate change

By Laura Benshoff
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Last night, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled the plug on major spending to address climate change. Manchin said he was concerned about inflation right now but is open to negotiating more later. Even so, his fellow Democrats say his refusal to act before the August recess dooms any...

