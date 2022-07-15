ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

By Ari Shapiro
 3 days ago

Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other...

The Independent

Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress, reports The Washington Post.The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to provide his administration with the power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. By declaring a national emergency, the President can open up a variety of powers without input...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
Ari Shapiro
Person
Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: The ghost of the Build Back Better Bill; Dems likely to lose seats

We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back Better Bill, has gradually dwindled to a shadow of itself. It started more than a year ago as a $3.5 trillion catchall for climate spending, universal pre-K and tax hikes on the wealthy. Now the most recognizable parts of the bill that will get passed might be a few health care provisions. We're joined, as usual, for our politics look ahead by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
INDUSTRY
Connecticut Public

NPS EXPANDS CIVIL RIGHTS PARKS

The National Park Service is exploring the idea of expanding its civil rights sites; some of them controversial, some not. As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

Colleges navigate confusing legal landscapes as new abortion laws take effect

If a University of Michigan student walks into the school's Ann Arbor health center and learns they're pregnant, the health worker's response is never exactly the same. "It's easy to list: 'Well, you can continue a pregnancy, or you can consider a medication abortion or ... a surgical procedure,'" says Dr. Susan Dwyer Ernst, chief of gynecology at the University Health Service. "But we take those conversations in the context of the human being who's sitting in front of us."
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

As BA.5 variant cases increase, Connecticut leaders urge parents to vaccinate their kids

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts as the virus’s BA-5 variant continues to rapidly spread. Health experts said the variant is highly contagious and has become the dominant strain. Cases have gone up 15 percent across the country in the past two weeks, while hospitalizations were up 20 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Fauci says he is not retiring yet and will make an announcement when the time comes

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will step down from his current position before the end of President Biden's term, but is far from making an official announcement. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said before that there is a "finite element to his tenure," but an interview with Politico sparked reports of retirement for the nation's top infectious disease expert.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

