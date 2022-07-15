ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things

By Don Gonyea
John Fetterman appears ready to resume in-person campaigning. That's after the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's run for the U.S. Senate took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke just days before the May primary. Despite his health issues, he still won the Democratic nomination and now faces Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz...

Connecticut Public

Politics chat: The ghost of the Build Back Better Bill; Dems likely to lose seats

We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back Better Bill, has gradually dwindled to a shadow of itself. It started more than a year ago as a $3.5 trillion catchall for climate spending, universal pre-K and tax hikes on the wealthy. Now the most recognizable parts of the bill that will get passed might be a few health care provisions. We're joined, as usual, for our politics look ahead by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter

Over and over again in recent weeks, Americans have faced the horrifying reality of gun violence, especially mass shootings involving weapons of war. Those terrible events have drawn visits from top officials and the attention of journalists from around the world. But those events, awful as they are, represent only a fraction of the tens of thousands of deaths caused by guns in the U.S. To hear about the rest of them, increasingly, you have to follow somebody like Larry Calhoun. With the depletion of local news outlets in some places and the move away from police blotter reporting and others, the task of reporting on crime has been taken up by so-called citizen journalists like Larry Calhoun, who started listening to police scanners and tweeting out reports back in 2020 when his day job as a retail manager was sidelined by COVID stay-at-home orders. Now he's become a go-to source for local officials and even journalists who follow his Twitter handle, @DCRealTimeNews (ph), to the point that he's landed a part-time gig as a contributor for a local news station. We wanted to hear from Larry Calhoun about his work and his take on the country's surge in gun violence, so we asked him to take a break from monitoring his beat. And he's with us now. Larry, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
INTERNET
Connecticut Public

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce NASA Award to West Virginia University

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced West Virginia University (WVU) will receive a total of $100,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program. This funding is designed to fast-track research and development applicable to NASA’s mission priorities though their Rapid Response Research (R3) collaborative.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

The sale of 2 Spanish talk radio stations could counter the spread of disinformation

Two radio stations are for sale in Miami. Normally, a transaction like this wouldn't get a lot of attention. But this potential sale has some members of the Cuban American community and Republican officials upset. It boils down to politics, charges of disinformation and censorship. And the sale is backed by investor and philanthropist George Soros. NPR's Greg Allen has this report from Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Prosecutors to begin presenting case against Trump ex-adviser Bannon

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are due to start presenting their case on Tuesday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump, on charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
POTUS
