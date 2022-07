The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riot on January 6 will proceed with its primetime hearing despite Chairman Bennie Thompson testing positive for Covid-19.Spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearings would proceed as scheduled.“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”Mr Thompson, who is 74 and also chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. “Gratefully, I am vaccinated and boosted”, he said. “I...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO