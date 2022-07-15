District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party has rejected adding language to their platform to allow an abortion to save the life of the mother. The party rejected the change to its existing platform during its three-day convention that wrapped up Saturday. The platform does not have the force of law but states the party’s position it wants Republicans in elected office to follow. The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last month triggered a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life. That law is being challenged in court.

IDAHO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO