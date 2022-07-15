ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — District attorney’s office: Suspect arrested in deadly California...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer and an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon. The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store. Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation. Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
kion546.com

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have have halted their search for a missing woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car stuck in mud on a rural road. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said Saturday that no clues to Mary Dawn Wilson’s whereabouts have emerged since the 69-year-old woman’s Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson. Officials say the search could resume if new information is reported. The department says there is no evidence of foul play connected with Wilson’s disappearance.
ALASKA STATE
kion546.com

Idaho GOP rejects abortion exception to save mother’s life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party has rejected adding language to their platform to allow an abortion to save the life of the mother. The party rejected the change to its existing platform during its three-day convention that wrapped up Saturday. The platform does not have the force of law but states the party’s position it wants Republicans in elected office to follow. The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last month triggered a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life. That law is being challenged in court.
IDAHO STATE
kion546.com

Puerto Rico team operator files antitrust suit vs league

The former operator of the Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Puerto Rican winter league, alleging it colluded with Puerto Rico Mayor Miguel Romero to remove him from the franchise. Cangrejeros investor/operator Tom Axon was suspended for two years and fined $5,000 by the league in March after he criticized Romero for poor conditions at the team’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium and threatened to move the club to Humacao. Axon’s lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Puerto Rico. It demands that control of the franchise be returned to Axon’s companies along with triple damages from Liga de Béisbol Profesional de Puerto Rico Inc. and operators of the league’s other teams.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy