New York City, NY

A Celebration of Music and Dance at Little Island

By Karen Camela Watson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Island’s Music and Dance Festival 2022 begins July 20 with the sounds of piano filling the night air of the whimsical New York City park that sits atop supersized “tulip pots” rising from the Hudson River at West 13th Street. For the next 10 days through July 31, a multi-generational...

Best Piña Colada in Newark

The game of S.K.A.T.E. everybody has been waiting for. Nah, it’s not B.A.T.B. — it’s Turtle v.s. Rohan via Masterplan. Beloved by few, hated by more, tolerated by the majority. The Corlears Hook Pedestrian Bridge — better known to us as the home of Alligator Ledge — was just demolished last week, following suit with the East River Park Amphitheater. Pretty sure that the last sighting of it in footage was Trung Nguyen’s section in Melodi’s “Sparks” video. Tough break for the same week they started knobbing city curbs.
NEWARK, NJ
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 22-24

How we are almost at the end of July is cra-zy. This means we only have a handful of weekends before school is back in session. But this isn’t a gloomy post; this is a ‘let’s enjoy the summer ‘ reminder and thankfully, we have a list of great things for you and the family to do this upcoming weekend. Enjoy!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maplewood native debuts feature film at American Black Film Festival

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A Maplewood native and Columbia High School alumnus debuted his first feature film at the American Black Film Festival last month, taking home awards for directing and screenwriting. Kali Baker-Johnson’s “Feel Like Ghosts,” which tells the story of a couple struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship,...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Summer Walker's Tour makes a Stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Summer Walker(Instragram) Summer Walker was very emotional at one of her recent performances at the Wireless Festival. During her performance, Summer Walker was sitting on her gigantic throne. The crowd began to sing along with her as she performed her 2018 song "Session 32." Walker reportedly broke down in tears because she was so moved by the support she was receiving from her admirers. The singer had to pause for a moment to blot her tears. She even gave the audience an explanation for her tears.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
11 Best Aquariums, Zoos And Exotic Fish Shops In NYC You Must Visit

There’s nothing quite like going to an aquarium! It’s a fun trip for the whole family and gives you a glimpse into the side of the world you rarely see. From sharks to exotic fish to other sea life, you have the ability to see some of the world’s most fascinating creatures. Plus, if you’re looking to bring that experience into your own home, you can check out one of NYC’s local fish stores. From the New York Aquarium to the Bronx Zoo, NYC is known for its fantastic aquatic exhibits. Let’s dive into where to find the best aquariums in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How one company has pigeon-proofed all of New York City

I’ll start with an apology. I’m about to tell you a story about pigeons and buildings—particularly New York City buildings—and once you’re done, you may not see those buildings in the same light ever again. This won’t be news to anyone, but New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JP Morgan Chase Brooklyn Mixer

The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
Actor Edward Norton Joins Fight to Save Historic Brooklyn Mansion

The fight to save a historic mansion in Brooklyn is getting some help from a Hollywood star. Edward Norton is siding with residents and advocates who want the Jacob Dangler House designated as a city landmark. The 120-year-old mansion on Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy is set to be demolished and replaced with a condominium complex.
BROOKLYN, NY
Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billie Holiday in Newark: Museum shows classic photos of Lady Day at Sugar Hill nightclub

Go to 913 Broad St. in Newark, and you won’t find anything too remarkable. It’s a typical intersection in the heart of New Jersey’s biggest city. There’s a small bank, a chicken shack, a tutoring service, a hovering sense of things coming into being. But a half century ago, there was a nightclub on the corner of Broad and Green, and it was a cornerstone of local jazz culture.
NEWARK, NJ
Make A NYC Rat Your Next Pet?

If you have ever been to New York City, you already know that the chances of seeing one of their legendary “Subway Rats” are very high. The rats can be decently sized, averaging up to 16 to 20 inches long and 1 to 2 pounds in weight, which makes it easy for people to either be a) scared of the rat or b) grossed out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bring the Family, The Monmouth County Fair Begins This Week

FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Weeknd made his NYC-area stadium debut with spectacular MetLife Stadium show (pics, review)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pickleball is taking over Central Park

New York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until dusk. The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC ACC sees 25% increase in surrendered animals

NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika."And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie.""She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
MANHATTAN, NY

