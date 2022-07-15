A Celebration of Music and Dance at Little Island

Little Island’s Music and Dance Festival 2022 begins July 20 with the sounds of piano filling the night air of the whimsical New York City park that sits atop supersized “tulip pots” rising from the Hudson River at West 13th Street. For the next 10 days through July 31, a multi-generational...
The Essex County Parks System 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with upcoming shows featuring The Kootz, Apex Ensemble & the Montclair Orchestra, Brazilian Experience and The Discoteks. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our...
NEW YORK — The 20th annual St. Albans Jazz Festival kicked off at Archie Spigner Park in St. Albans, Queens, on Saturday. Legendary singer and songwriter Roberta Flack was serenaded as she was honored at the event. She then received the key to the city from Mayor Eric Adams.
The game of S.K.A.T.E. everybody has been waiting for. Nah, it’s not B.A.T.B. — it’s Turtle v.s. Rohan via Masterplan. Beloved by few, hated by more, tolerated by the majority. The Corlears Hook Pedestrian Bridge — better known to us as the home of Alligator Ledge — was just demolished last week, following suit with the East River Park Amphitheater. Pretty sure that the last sighting of it in footage was Trung Nguyen’s section in Melodi’s “Sparks” video. Tough break for the same week they started knobbing city curbs.
He rise and fall of Wally Amos, who founded Famous Amos cookies, is an unexpected story of great success and tragic downfall. Amos founded the cookie company in 1975 and things just didn’t go as planned. Read more about Wally Amos’ story inside. When Wally Amos first developed...
How we are almost at the end of July is cra-zy. This means we only have a handful of weekends before school is back in session. But this isn’t a gloomy post; this is a ‘let’s enjoy the summer ‘ reminder and thankfully, we have a list of great things for you and the family to do this upcoming weekend. Enjoy!
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A Maplewood native and Columbia High School alumnus debuted his first feature film at the American Black Film Festival last month, taking home awards for directing and screenwriting. Kali Baker-Johnson’s “Feel Like Ghosts,” which tells the story of a couple struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship,...
Summer Walker(Instragram) Summer Walker was very emotional at one of her recent performances at the Wireless Festival. During her performance, Summer Walker was sitting on her gigantic throne. The crowd began to sing along with her as she performed her 2018 song "Session 32." Walker reportedly broke down in tears because she was so moved by the support she was receiving from her admirers. The singer had to pause for a moment to blot her tears. She even gave the audience an explanation for her tears.
There’s nothing quite like going to an aquarium! It’s a fun trip for the whole family and gives you a glimpse into the side of the world you rarely see. From sharks to exotic fish to other sea life, you have the ability to see some of the world’s most fascinating creatures. Plus, if you’re looking to bring that experience into your own home, you can check out one of NYC’s local fish stores. From the New York Aquarium to the Bronx Zoo, NYC is known for its fantastic aquatic exhibits. Let’s dive into where to find the best aquariums in NYC!
I’ll start with an apology. I’m about to tell you a story about pigeons and buildings—particularly New York City buildings—and once you’re done, you may not see those buildings in the same light ever again. This won’t be news to anyone, but New York City...
The fight to save a historic mansion in Brooklyn is getting some help from a Hollywood star. Edward Norton is siding with residents and advocates who want the Jacob Dangler House designated as a city landmark. The 120-year-old mansion on Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy is set to be demolished and replaced with a condominium complex.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
Go to 913 Broad St. in Newark, and you won’t find anything too remarkable. It’s a typical intersection in the heart of New Jersey’s biggest city. There’s a small bank, a chicken shack, a tutoring service, a hovering sense of things coming into being. But a half century ago, there was a nightclub on the corner of Broad and Green, and it was a cornerstone of local jazz culture.
If you have ever been to New York City, you already know that the chances of seeing one of their legendary “Subway Rats” are very high. The rats can be decently sized, averaging up to 16 to 20 inches long and 1 to 2 pounds in weight, which makes it easy for people to either be a) scared of the rat or b) grossed out.
FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
New York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until dusk. The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only...
NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika."And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie.""She...
The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
