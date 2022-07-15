Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,750 New Cases, No Deaths

On Feb. 28, a carbon monoxide leak at a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dormitory caused around 400 students to be evacuated, 17 of whom were hospitalized. The building, known as Cambridge Commons, lacked carbon monoxide detectors anywhere on its premises. The university’s higher-ups were unaware of the exposure until contacted by a concerned parent who requested a wellness check on their child’s roommate after their own child was treated for carbon monoxide exposure. Many students complained of dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. Symptoms of CO exposure can become much worse if left untreated, leading to hallucinations, brain damage, seizures, and even death. This is an extremely serious problem, and we at MediaMilwaukee.com feel strongly that UWM as an institution handled it inexcusably, with an utter lack of urgency and care.
