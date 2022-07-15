ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,750 New Cases, No Deaths

By Allen Halas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,750 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,556 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 198 new cases, and...

wearegreenbay.com

Almost 100 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a delay in COVID-19 Vaccine data. Local 5 News will update that section as soon as the data is made available. MONDAY 7/18/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,544,901 total positive coronavirus test results in the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Risk for the development of tarspot remains high

Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
WISCONSIN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

Uproar after Japanese-American book blocked from being read in Muskego class

MUSKEGO -- To Two America's, where we show you a side of American history some of you may know, and others might not be familiar with. We are talking about what happened in Japanese-American Internment Camps during World War II. The idea to have Muskego High School students read this book, which delves into this history, was quickly shelved. Now, Muskego-Norway School District leaders are dealing with uproar.
MUSKEGO, WI
MIX 108

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again

(The Center Square) – It is going to be another scolding for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will meet on Wednesday to consider new rules for ballot curing. Curing is when local election clerks fill in missing information on ballots,...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Dodge County DA still reviewing incident involving former Washington County supervisor

The Dodge County District Attorney has not yet made on a final decision on a situation involving former Washington County Supervisor Tim Michalak. Michalak brought a gun into the Washington County Public Safety Building on March 9. At the time, Washington County Board and committee meetings were being held in the building. Firearms are prohibited from public safety buildings, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recommended that Michalak be charged with two misdemeanors in connection to the incident. The case was referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Michalak resigned after being urged to do so by then Washington County Board Chairman Don Kriefall.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin democratic candidates hold debate ahead of state primary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is three weeks away from the August primary election. In preparation, five democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate took the stage Sunday, July 17 at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre in Milwaukee for the first debate of the campaign season. The five democrats that debated Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Washington County Couple Employed Young Daughter in Jail Contraband Smuggling Scheme

A couple in neighboring Washington County reportedly used their juvenile daughter’s messages to her jailed father to smuggle drugs to him while incarcerated; that according to charges filed after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. Washington County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Tim Kemps...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Carbon Monoxide Leak at University of Wisconsin-Miwaukee Handled Deplorably by Administration [EDITORIAL]

On Feb. 28, a carbon monoxide leak at a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dormitory caused around 400 students to be evacuated, 17 of whom were hospitalized. The building, known as Cambridge Commons, lacked carbon monoxide detectors anywhere on its premises. The university’s higher-ups were unaware of the exposure until contacted by a concerned parent who requested a wellness check on their child’s roommate after their own child was treated for carbon monoxide exposure. Many students complained of dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. Symptoms of CO exposure can become much worse if left untreated, leading to hallucinations, brain damage, seizures, and even death. This is an extremely serious problem, and we at MediaMilwaukee.com feel strongly that UWM as an institution handled it inexcusably, with an utter lack of urgency and care.
MILWAUKEE, WI

