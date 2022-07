LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Alpine Inn in north Omaha is a family owned restaurant and bar that offers a unique dining experience with raccoons that come out every night to grab a bite to eat. Although never having any intentions on buying the place, the Robey family made its start in 1973. Jami Fay, granddaughter of Glenn and Flavia Robey says it was a place they always visited with friends and is what ultimately led to them being offered to take the place.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO