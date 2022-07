HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Houston police sergeant who thwarted a possible mass shooting at a mall while working his extra job is being called a hero. Sgt. Kendrick Simpo, who currently works in the Houston Police Victim Services Division, never hesitated on the morning of Feb. 5 while working his extra job at the Houston Galleria. A call came over the radio that a man was near the Macy’s store with a rifle.

