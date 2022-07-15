ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Raekwon Continues 'Community Linx' Initiative With Los Angeles-Inspired Sneakers

By Michael Saponara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA – While Raekwon was raised in the concrete jungle’s boroughs of Brooklyn and Staten Island, he’s now looking to pay homage to the streets of Los Angeles with his latest footwear collaboration alongside Diadora and Foot Locker. The Chef served up Diadora N9002...

NBA YoungBoy Plots Nationwide Tour After Beating Federal Gun Case

NBA YoungBoy is already thinking about his next move following a huge legal victory. After being found not guilty on federal weapons charges on Friday (July 15), YoungBoy exited the Los Angeles courtroom with a smile on his face, telling fans and reporters, “I feel great.”. In an interview...
BATON ROUGE, LA
B-Boy B-Girl Summit In Grand Park Promises A Free & Funky Sunday Afternoon

This Sunday’s B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn in Grand Park LA looks to be a brilliant opportunity to get your funk on, for nothing. This free event goes on from noon to 8pm and will highlight each of the Key Elements of Hip-Hop: DJing , street art, dancing, battling, and of course rapping. The former members of the Pharcyde that have reunited for 2022 aren’t calling themselves that, exactly, but I’ll bet their performance at 5:15 will include your favorite songs from Bizarre Ride II Tha Pharcyde since that album gets its thirtieth anniversary this year. An appearance from Inventor of the Scratch Grand Wizard Theodore, damn, the Old School don’t get much older than that. Breakestra are a live band that cuts like a good DJ, and anyone complaining about hip-hop people being unable to play real instruments can get schooled at this set. If you bring your kids, they’ll have a craft area to make their own funky creations, as well as a Kids Battle set for 1pm. Food trucks, local vendors and a display of “eye-popping” graffiti art will be part of the PG, that means program, and it’s easy. If Hip Hop is a question – What are you going to do? – this afternoon gathering in the park provides a wide range of possible answers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Slave Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Los Angeles Real Estate Mogul

The state of California joined the Union in 1850 as a free state. But after spending five years enslaved there, Bridget “Biddy” Mason (1818–1891) challenged her owner, Robert Smith, for her freedom. In 1856, a Los Angeles district judge approved Mason’s petition, a ruling that freed Mason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)

1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, at least one person was killed following a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives at approximately 7:30 p.m. [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surge in violent street robberies prompts community alert from LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A series of robberies across Los Angeles has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community alert to the public. LAPD said in a tweet there is an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies, with suspects finding their victims in popular areas such as Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants in the Fairfax District and Beverly Grove areas, then following them and committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
When ‘slow violence’ becomes ‘fast violence’ in an LA community besieged by industry and pollution

The Los Angeles community of Wilmington is home to the largest concentration of oil refineries in California. The neighborhood’s 53,000 residents, mostly Latino, share their home with 400 industrial sites and five oil refineries. Fumes from the refineries’ leaks and flares pollute the air, and cause leukemia and other forms of cancer, as well as heart disease, asthma, and other physical and mental health problems.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Compton College Offers ‘Careers for a Cause’ Earn to Learn Program

Participants Receive Paid Training to Compete for Jobs in Social Services. Sometimes the best qualified individuals to help marginalized communities or people in need are the ones that have also walked in those shoes. Compton College recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of individuals who participated in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DA Gascon Ends Parole Notifications To Victims

CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, July 13, Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascon and Deputy District Attorney, Julianne Walker announced that the victim’s service parole unit would be disbanded at the end of the year. Gascon said the notification system “bogs down,” their resources in a time that they are understaffed....
LOS ANGELES, CA

