1 Armed Citizen Credited With Stopping Active Shooting In Indiana Mall. Authorities are crediting an armed citizen with stopping a deadly active shooting situation inside an Indianapolis-area mall. Officials say police responded to the Greenwood Park Mall after a gunman entered the food court and opened fire. In the end, four people were killed and at least two others injured before the shooter was fatally shot by a man authorities are describing as “a 22-year-old Good Samaritan.” No word yet on a motive, but officials are expected to release more information later today. For now, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says "We are sickened by another type of incident like this in our country." Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook thanking the armed bystander. It reads in part: "This person saved lived tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO