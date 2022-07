After 28 years of payments, high school history teacher Dawn Snowden-Frost had a bleak outlook on her student loan debt, which had ballooned over the decades into six figures. “I always thought, ‘I’m going to die with these loans’,” says Snowden-Frost, who teaches at Burbank Unified School District in Burbank, California. “I’ll have student loans until I die and I’ll die in my classroom because I’ll never retire.”

