Watch: Watch fan angle of Mo Salah’s goal against Crystal Palace as his effort doubled Liverpool’s lead

By Peter Kenny Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo Salah would have been delighted to get his first pre-season goal, as he looks to start the next season in typically fast and clinical fashion. The brilliant new angle of the...

‘We saw…’ – Fabinho backs 25-year-old Liverpool teammate to ‘become increasingly important’ for Klopp this season

Few beyond Liverpool’s recruitment team could have predicted that Luis Diaz would be an instant hit at Anfield midway through the prior campaign last term. After witnessing his teammate’s electric performances in the 2021/22 campaign, Fabinho appears confident in the 25-year-old taking up the mantle when it comes to Sadio Mane’s old left-wing spot.
Vicente Guaita
Harry Maguire booed as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in Melbourne

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was mercilessly booed by the Melbourne crowd during the opening stages of Tuesday’s promising friendly win against absentee-hit Crystal Palace.Just a week after manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the defender would retain the armband, the 29-year-old found himself coming under fire from sections of the crowd in Australia.Maguire had avoided a negative reaction in Bangkok and United’s first friendly at the MCG, but the centre-back was jeered during the start of Tuesday’s 3-1 victory against Patrick Vieira’s Palace.The England international appeared to win over supporters with an impressive showing and the boos subsided during...
Bayern Munich secure verbal agreement for €80m Chelsea target

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The German champions have agreed to a fee that could reach €80m for the Dutchman reports Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, which will be broken down into a guaranteed €70m plus add-ons. According...
Man United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Result and final score after Martial, Rashford and Sancho goals

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continued their pre-season preparations.United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. And that form continued after goals by Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho took the game away from Palace and gave Ten Hag’s new-look front-line a major confidence boost.Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still fielded plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei got a start, as did 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but they could not stop the Eagles from going down at the MCG, despite the consolation goal by Joel Ward. Read More Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano RonaldoBarcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move
Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to STAY at Manchester United by ex-Old Trafford team-mate Nani who has 'tried to talk' to the 37-year-old about his future... but the 'busy' Red Devils wantaway has been dodging his calls

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to stay at Manchester United by his former team-mate Nani. Ronaldo has been absent from United’s tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons after asking to leave this summer. Top clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich have decided against bidding for the...
Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster to be left in South Korea and will not fly back with Tottenham squad amid Covid battle

YVES BISSOUMA and Fraser Forster will travel back separately from the rest of Tottenham’s touring party of South Korea following their positive Covid tests. The pair of summer signings have been isolating in Spurs’ team hotel in Seoul since Tuesday after returning positive PCR tests, which are required within three days of entering the country.
'Huge Impact' - Chelsea Goalkeeper On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

Edouard Mendy believes that Sadio Mane will be a huge miss to Liverpool next season, following his move to Bayern Munich last month. Mane spent six years on Merseyside and won six trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. The Reds have brought in Uruguayan talent Darwin...
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Man United reach deal for Lisandro Martinez; Roma, Napoli chase Paulo Dybala

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has nearly secured his top defensive reinforcement in Lisandro Martinez, while Arsenal inch closer to adding Oleksandr Zinchenko. Paulo Dybala could have a new team shortly while Presnel Kimpembe could leave PSG and more.
Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Cristiano Ronaldo could be Atletico-bound

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. Ronaldo has not spoken publicly on the matter other than using social media to deny reports he would be joining his first club Sporting CP, but it has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League...
Arsenal are keen to secure their £35m deal for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko early this week... and move will pave the way for Premier League champions to step up their pursuit of Brighton star Marc Cucurella

Arsenal look set to instigate a domino chain of transfers early this week by completing the signing of Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for £35million. Zinchenko played 28 games for the Citizens last season, and the blue half of Manchester will be keen to find a replacement. His...
Watch: 10 seconds of Palace clash footage show Liverpool may have already found ideal Salah cover

In a similar vein to Fabio Carvalho, it remains unclear where exactly Jurgen Klopp plans on using Harvey Elliott predominantly this term. The German rattled off both teenager’s names in a long list of midfielders the club possesses to defend its position on not adding to the squad this summer, however, the No.28 is expected to mainly help flesh out the forward line this term.
Bayern Munich publicly reveal stance over signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzić has publicly revealed the club’s stance over signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has still yet to play any part in Man United’s pre-season preparations, but the Man United superstar is understood to be keen on forcing a move away from Old Trafford. Unfortunately...
