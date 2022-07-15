ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

By Leesa Davis
gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Researched Los Angeles filming locations and highlighted 10 places...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

Eater

It’s July 2022, and Masks Are Likely Coming Back Indoors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County officials have mandated indoor masks requiring face coverings at indoor restaurants, bars, cafes, and businesses, a measure that will return as soon as July 29 if community transmission and hospitalizations do not improve. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths have doubled to about 100 per week, and in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have risen nearly 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County updates warning on beaches to avoid

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday issued an updated "ocean water use warning" for some of its beaches. In a statement, officials said people should avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the water at the following beaches:. Herondo Street Storm Drain in Hermosa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: June 27 – July 3

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
News Break
Politics
californiaglobe.com

LA County Feels Blowback on Statement by Docs Refuting Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations

It appears there must have been some significant blowback against Los Angeles County over the information provided by the two surprisingly forthright LA County+USC physicians on Sunday, as the Globe reported Monday in LA County Chief Medical Officer Rejects COVID-19 ‘Media Hype’. We reported that the two LA doctors rejected Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s statements about another wave of COVID-19 hitting the region as “media hype.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge

Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. Last night, traffic on the 3,500-foot-long span was at a standstill. People got out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

