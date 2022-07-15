ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQeWZ_0ghJJHX500

Flags at half mast at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Marisa Demarco/Source New Mexico)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed legislation Friday that would reinstate access to abortion, though it’s highly unlikely the two bills approved on mostly party-line votes — or more that will come in the weeks ahead — would clear the 50-50 Senate.

One measure that House members engaged in passionate debate over Friday would make it clear that patients seeking abortions can travel without penalty to states where it’s legal, if the procedure is banned or heavily restricted in their home states.

Another bill would reinstate a nationwide right to an abortion, rejecting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bill to protect patients’ rights to travel for abortion services passed 223-205, with 220 Democrats and three Republicans voting in favor. The Republicans were Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

The legislation legalizing abortion nationwide passed 219-210 , with no Republicans voting in favor. Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar voted against the legalization bill.

Pediatrician lawmaker speaks in support of abortion polices that include exceptions

Washington Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician, advocated for passage, saying that Republican abortion policies that don’t include exceptions for rape or incest are barbaric.

“I have been in the exam room with teens facing unplanned pregnancies and with mothers who find out the pregnancy they are so excited about is not a viable one,” Schrier said during floor debate.

“These are deeply personal circumstances and frankly, when and whether and under what circumstance to become a mother is the single most important decision a woman will ever make. And that must be hers to make.”

The government, she said, “has no place in the exam room.”

But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington state Republican who led the GOP side, urged a vote against the nationwide abortion bill, saying it would permit abortions at any stage of pregnancy and would fail to bar termination of a pregnancy for specific reasons, such as gender or race.

“This is not about codifying Roe v. Wade … because it nationalizes abortion for all nine months of pregnancy,” said McMorris Rodgers.

During 2020, there were 930,160 abortions performed in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The vast majority of those abortions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, take place during the first trimester.

During 2019, CDC data shows that 93% of abortions took place before the 13th week of pregnancy, or the first trimester. Six percent of abortions took place between 14 and 20 weeks of gestation, before the fetus is viable. The remaining 1% of abortions took place after 21 weeks of pregnancy, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Patients who receive abortions later in pregnancy often do so because of “medical concerns such as fetal anomalies or maternal life endangerment, as well as barriers to care that cause delays in obtaining an abortion,” according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

U.S. Supreme Court decision

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to undo the constitutional right it established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case showed the conservative justices are no longer behaving as constitutional lawyers, but as theocrats.

“In overturning Roe and sending a woman’s reproductive freedoms to state politicians — largely white and male — these justices have decided their faith should determine everyone else’s rights, not the Constitution,” Dean said.

Debate over the right-to-travel bill was also along party lines.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said Republicans in state legislatures discussing travel bans could lead to “draconian, authoritarian laws.”

“I’m old enough to remember when it wasn’t legal and when people died in back alleys after going to charlatans, not having proper medical care,” Hoyer said. “Let’s not return to those dark and tragic days.”

California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said the abortion travel bill is necessary because the Supreme Court could also undo the constitutional right to travel it recognized under the Fifth Amendment .

“Interestingly enough, the right to travel, those words, are not in the Fifth Amendment,” Speier said. “So if we have an originalist court, we do have to pass this bill … because women should be able to travel. And right now we cannot even guarantee that to a woman who wants to get an abortion.”

The Supreme Court’s opinion in the Kent v. Dulles case in 1958 determined “the right to travel is a part of the ‘liberty’ of which a citizen cannot be deprived without due process of law under the Fifth Amendment.”

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack argued Democrats’ concerns about state laws that may restrict travel and Democratic lawmakers’ questions about how exactly state governments would enforce those laws were absurd.

“The notion that women will somehow be stopped at checkpoints is insane,” Cammack said.

Abortion bills face unlikely outlook in the U.S. Senate

It’s unlikely either bill the House passed Friday will clear the evenly divided U.S. Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would need to vote to move past the legislative filibuster.

The travel bill, referred to as the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, would prevent states, or people empowered by states’ laws, from interfering with abortion providers in legal states, people traveling to those states, or people helping people travel to access abortion.

The U.S. attorney general or anyone harmed by a violation of the travel bill would be allowed to bring a civil case in U.S. district court.

The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 would reinstate nationwide abortion access, permitting health care clinics in deeply red states that have banned or heavily restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The legislation would prevent federal and state governments from implementing restrictions that aren’t medically necessary.

It would also prevent those governments from distributing medically inaccurate information about abortions, limiting telemedicine for abortions, restricting medication abortion and requiring patients to make medically unnecessary in-person visits.

Governments would be barred from restricting abortions ahead of viability, the threshold the Supreme Court set in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey case when the court also reaffirmed the nationwide, constitutional right to an abortion. Fetal viability, or the ability to survive outside the womb, usually occurs around 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Governments couldn’t set restrictions on abortion after viability when “in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider, continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health.”

The House previously approved another version of the Women’s Health Protection Act on a 218 – 211 vote last September. The Senate tried to pass a similar bill , but was unable to get the votes needed to surmount the legislative filibuster following a 49 – 51 procedural vote in May.

Both bills would have protected abortion access throughout the country.

Contraception vote in U.S. House expected next week

The U.S. House votes Friday weren’t the last stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion.

The chamber is slated to vote next week on a bill that would ensure access to contraception nationwide, in response to concerns the conservative justices may undo other constitutional rights based in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion for the abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that the Supreme Court should reconsider three prior cases that were based on the same legal logic as the constitutional right to an abortion.

Those three separate rulings recognized a constitutional right to determine if and how to use contraception, prevented government interference in consensual adult private sexual relationships and legalized same-sex marriage.

Hoyer said Friday when announcing the vote next week on contraceptive access that “American women deserve to be able to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives, including whether to become pregnant and have children.”

“That is a basic human right that House Democrats will defend with all our strength,” Hoyer continued.

The post U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho attorney general says abortion ban likely to take effect in late August after SCOTUS decision

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that determined a person’s constitutional right to seek an abortion, a move that will make abortion illegal in nearly all cases in 13 states, including Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. The decision follows a report in early May […] The post Idaho attorney general says abortion ban likely to take effect in late August after SCOTUS decision appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

What's next for Idaho's abortion policies? Activists, new legislators want more restrictions

On the day the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the regulation of abortion rights to the states, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun that he was overjoyed, but that the work was not yet done. The Idaho Family Policy Center is […] The post What’s next for Idaho’s abortion policies? Activists, new legislators want more restrictions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision by five of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of access throughout the country. The result is expected to be an uptick […] The post U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are pushing to increase access to abortion for members of the military, concerned a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could end the constitutional right will harm troops.  The U.S. House’s annual funding bill for the Defense Department would require the Pentagon to provide leave to troops and civilian employees seeking […] The post Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said HHS would enforce federal laws to […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West

The federal government has committed to spending nearly $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Idaho.  Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Idaho and seven […] The post Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Jackie Speier
Idaho Capital Sun

State says health care boards don't want Idaho Supreme Court to delay abortion ban

Three of Idaho’s health care licensing boards have asked the Idaho Supreme Court not to delay the implementation of Idaho’s abortion ban while a lawsuit against the ban makes its way through the court. Hearings are scheduled for Aug. 3 in two different lawsuits over Idaho abortion laws. In both cases, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest […] The post State says health care boards don’t want Idaho Supreme Court to delay abortion ban appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

After Patriot Front arrests in North Idaho, meet the new 'Conflict Entrepreneurs'

“It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession and in the U-Haul with them, along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White. It’s not every day you see a […] The post After Patriot Front arrests in North Idaho, meet the new ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Voters 'have the final word' in protecting abortion rights, Biden says

President Joe Biden on Friday called for Congress to pass laws protecting abortion rights and for voters to elect pro-rights candidates on “a sad day for the country” after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Biden pledged to fight for policies that protect abortion access, including interstate travel and access to federally approved […] The post Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The U S House#Senate#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic
Idaho Capital Sun

Same-sex marriage and contraception at risk after abortion ruling, U.S. House panel told

WASHINGTON — Advocates told Congress on Thursday that a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning a landmark abortion rights case is likely only the beginning, and could be followed by similar action by the high court on same-sex marriage, contraception and more. Witnesses at a U.S. House Judiciary Committee advised that to prevent that from happening, […] The post Same-sex marriage and contraception at risk after abortion ruling, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that undertook the […] The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Rand Paul lights into McConnell over 'secret' judicial deal

All is not well in Kentucky’s Senate delegation. Sen. Rand Paul unloaded on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell for the Senate GOP leader’s handling of an anti-abortion judicial nomination, criticizing McConnell for refusing to consult with him about abandoned nominee Chad Meredith. The White House pulled Meredith’s nomination last week, with both McConnell and administration officials blaming Paul for refusing to sign off.
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states' authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states can prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes against a Native person on tribal lands, a dramatic move for tribal sovereignty that undoes decades of practice. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who is non-Native, was sentenced to 35 years in prison stemming from a 2015 child neglect conviction in […] The post U.S. Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Idaho Capital Sun

Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from 'trigger law' states

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer provide medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect via […] The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday began wading through the dozens of state laws that have taken effect in the two weeks since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and heard from witnesses who said the effect on Black patients will be especially harsh.  “People of color, specifically […] The post Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support

WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, a bipartisan package that will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. In a 65-33 vote, the bill, comprised of eight provisions, passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday. The House on Friday joined, approving the […] The post Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
UVALDE, TX
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court will hear two abortion lawsuits in early August

Correction: This article has been corrected to reflect the reason for the Idaho Supreme Court’s hearing in early August. The Idaho Supreme Court has vacated its original plans for a hearing on a Texas-style abortion law and will use the same date to hear specific arguments related to how that lawsuit and another challenge to […] The post Idaho Supreme Court will hear two abortion lawsuits in early August appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
