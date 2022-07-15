ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

Allerton Park offers a unique trip for all ages year-round, Discover Central Illinois

By Sophia Espinosa
Cover picture for the articleMONTICELLO, ILL (WAND): Allerton Park and Retreat Center offers a nature escape similar to a state park experience, without the drive outside of Central Illinois. The 1500 hundred acre park and retreat center includes an event center, hotel mansion, natural areas and gardens. Allerton was gifted to the University of Illinois...

We might have discovered the most delicious chocolate on the planet, but there's a chance you didn't even know it existed. Spending an entire weekend rediscovering your city is always a good idea. This weekend my oldest niece, Madeline, spent the weekend with me and told me Saturday morning she...
A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
Illinois Lifestyle
The community continues to support Central A&M students and families

MOWEQUA, Ill (WAND) - The Central Illinois community continues to support the families of the students involved in a crash on US-51 last week. Now, A memorial fence is filled with flowers and can be found outside the football field in Moweaqua outside the high school. The family of Keegan...
MOWEAQUA, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since a week ago, July 8th, 2022. This is a significant increase of statewide cases over the past seven days. The CDC reports that 50 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a number that is up from 28 the week before. An additional 44 counties are at the Medium Community Level, that’s up from 43 the week before. The Low Community Level now only has 8 counties listed. With 94 of the state’s 102 counties in the High or Medium Level, statewide residents should be more diligent in taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with the newly discovered variants rapidly spreading. Area downstate counties on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Marion, and Wabash. The Medium Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Effingham, and Fayette. For more information, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.
CDC: Only 8 Illinois counties have low COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.
It’s time to gather your items for Dump and Run

The 20th annual Dump and Run sale, hosted by the University YMCA, is happening August 20-21, and beginning August 1st they will be ready to accept your donations for the sale. It's the perfect time to start clearing out usable items in your house or apartment that you just don't use anymore. Donating them to the sale will keep them out of a landfill, and put them into the hands of someone else who can use them.
Illinois State Fair cancels professional art exhibit after 74 years

This year, for the first time since 1948, there will be no professional art exhibit and contest at the Illinois State Fair. Instead, a trimmer version with far fewer artists and works debuts Friday at the Springfield Art Association gallery. It is called No Place to Show, and it predates the fair by weeks.
Rain comes at optimal time for Illinois farmer

Central Illinois farmer Stan Born says some recent rains were much needed. “We were blessed with about four inches of rain over three days,” he said. Born tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about the crop. “Our beans are looking really good. Corn looks pretty good, except for on the lighter ground. We’ve got a fair amount of the season to go – it won’t be a record – but we should be able to raise a good crop.”
Benefit for 1st Responders in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The American Legion in Gibson City and the city are putting on an event today to support any first responders. One block will be closed off for the event. The event is to help aid Ford County Helping Heroes–an organization that helps any first responder.
Mattoon cancer survivor named Chicago Cubs Honorary Bat Kid

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A 7-year-old cancer survivor from Mattoon served as the Chicago Cubs Honorary Bat Kid Saturday. Addy Szczesniak was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, known as A.L.L., in May 2019. She has been through several spinal taps and received chemotherapy, which made her hair fall out. For two years, Addy’s family drove nearly three hours each way to get to her appointments at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.
Memorial Health Championship - Round Three Recap

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship rolled into Day Three and Saturday brought perfect weather!. Two golfers with local ties made the cut, Luke Gannon and Michael Feagles. Gannon, a Mahomet residentand a former Saluki, shot two over on the day and is now -3 for the tournament.
Thrift store benefitting women, children in need of new HVAC unit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local thrift store that benefits a women and children's shelter is asking for the community's help in purchasing a new air conditioning unit. Over half of the funding for God's Shelter of Love in Decatur is in jeopardy, as Blessingdale's Thrift Store is in need for a new HVAC system to safely operate.
DECATUR, IL

