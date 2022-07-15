ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie George warns England to be ready for ‘hurt animal’ Australia in decider

By Duncan Bech
 3 days ago

Jamie George has warned England to be ready for a ferocious early onslaught from “hurt animal” Australia when the rivals clash in Saturday’s series decider.

Eddie Jones’ men made impressive starts in the first and second Tests, and even amassed a 17-0 lead in Brisbane that laid the foundation for a 25-17 victory to set up the high-stakes clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.

George insists it is no secret the Wallabies will be targeting one key area for improvement – and that England will meet them head on in their quest to become the first team to lift the Ella-Mobbs Cup.

“You almost don’t need to talk about the reaction from them. It’s pretty obvious. If the other team go 17-0 up then what are you going to talk about? Starting better. It doesn’t take a genius to work that out,” George said.

“We know they’re going to take it up a notch, but we almost want that in a way because when teams ramp it up a bit we tend to step up too. Fingers crossed.

“It’s about knowing that you need to be at your best. We know (head coach) Dave Rennie and (captain) Michael Hooper are going to be pumping those guys up, making sure they come out firing. Steam coming out of their ears. No problem.

“We need to be aware that they’re a hurt animal. We experienced a loss in the first Test and we know how it feels. We know the reaction it invokes, so we don’t worry ourselves too much with that.

Jamie George

“We know that’s going to be the case so how do we make sure we come up with the same start, if not better?”

England are drawing inspiration from an unexpected source for Saturday’s Sydney showdown after being enthralled by the State of Origin decider.

The whole touring party gathered on Wednesday to watch Queensland edge New South Wales on a night of high drama at Suncorp Stadium that has dominated the sporting headlines Down Under.

It left a major impression on Owen Farrell, England’s inside centre and the son of former Great Britain and Wigan captain Andy Farrell.

“That’s one of the best games of rugby I’ve ever seen. Ever. The intensity… I know it was brutal in large parts, but the intensity that was played at…” Farrell said.

“Some of the sheer grit that was shown but also the tactical nous – when to kick early, when to put the pressure on – but also who held their nerve for the longest.

“Everyone was gripped, everyone was on the edge of their seats. I’ve always loved watching Origin but that was up there as one of the best games ever.

“It was inspiring. You feel like you could play then. Being in Australia, feeling a bit of the atmosphere that’s going round having been to the second game, and from myself growing up watching it, I probably felt a bit closer to it and for that game to finish off like it did… I loved it.

“I watched it as a fan, first and foremost. But at the same time you talk about it after with each other and you try and take what you can from it. I felt like shouting and screaming watching that, it was awesome.”

#England#Great Britain#Decider#Sydney Cricket Ground#Wallabies
Sports
The Independent

Shapps admits rail network cannot cope with extreme heat as track hits 62C

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday, as the Transport Secretary admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient.Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.On Monday, the temperature peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record.🌡️ Our hottest rail recorded yesterday was 62°C, in Suffolk!Rail temperature can be about 20°C higher than air temperature, causing it to expand,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘My world is falling apart’: Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones diagnosed with dementia

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.Jones, capped 75 times and a member of the British and Irish Lions squad on the 2005 tour of New Zealand, received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December last year.In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jones said: “I feel like my world is falling apart.“I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

UK weather - live: UK records hottest ever temperature amid heatwave wildfires warning

The UK has recorded its hottest ever temperature as the heatwave grips the country, amid warnings of a “very extreme danger” of wildfires in parts of the country.Temperatures of 39.1C were recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, provisional data from the Met Office confirmed. The previous record stood at 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.Meanwhile, the European Forest Fire Information System has put out a wildfire warning for parts of the UK, Spain, France and Italy, as fires erupt across the continent amid the blistering heatwave.It comes after millions of Britons experienced sweltering temperatures on Monday night, with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

