Music

Arts & Life

By The Associated Press
wxxinews.org
 3 days ago

From harnessing the knowledge of music and the arts from reporters Jeff Spevak, Daniel J. Kushner, Rebecca Rafferty, Brenda Tremblay, Julia Figueras and Mona Seghatoleslami, to our television programs that focus on the arts, WXXI is the place to turn for arts and life...

www.wxxinews.org

State
California State
ARTnews

How an Under-Recognized Female Dealer Shaped the 20th-Century French Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Open admiration for the art market has always been a taboo within museums, but that has not stopped institutions across the world from staging exhibitions about the dealers who helped shape modern art. The Museum of Modern Art did a show about Ambroise Vollard back in the ’70s; the Philadelphia Museum of Art mounted one about Paul Durand-Ruel in 2015; the Centre Pompidou has honored Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler with a survey. Looking at all of these venerated dealers who boosted the Impressionists and the modernists after them, a certain picture emerges: the gallerist as...
MUSEUMS
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Glass Art by Laurel Yourkowski

Glass art is fascinating as it can be put into so many perspectives, depending on the lighting. Glass artists learn and practice for many years to truly master the art of glass-making, as it requires patience and a lot of sleepless nights. This amazing piece was created by Laurel Yourkowski,...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
InsideHook

Revisiting an Infamous 1940 Painting of the Signing of the Constitution

Some paintings commissioned by the United States government have sparked a generally positive, even laudatory, public response. Consider Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama, which drew an abundance of viewers to the National Portrait Gallery and has prompted thorough analysis by some art writers. It’s one example of a work of art that transcended its official function.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Stampd Taps into '90s Nostalgia with Graphic LA Counterculture Capsule

Stampd has never shied away from its affinity for early ‘90s fashion, a definitive era that birthed grunge and anarchist bangers from N.W.A. Respectively, the all-new LA Counterculture capsule introduces a black-and-silver theme, accentuated by distorted graphics and gothic typography. The collection references ‘90s pop culture, drawing influences from the Oakland Raiders, the LA Kings, hip-hop and football fandom.
LOUISIANA STATE
Robb Report

‘Top Chef’ Champ Mei Lin Shows How to Grill Char Siu Chicken Kebabs

Click here to read the full article. Over on Los Angeles’ east side, Top Chef winner Mei Lin is frying up one of the best hot chicken sandwiches in the city at her fast-casual spot Daybird. She’s taken her travels to Nashville and her love of hot chicken and combined with a blend of Szechuan spices and her own chili oil. It’s perfectly crispy and spicy and very Instagram friendly. That’s not the only chicken she’s highlighting of late. Lin has drawn inspiration from the char siu pork she loved as a kid to create these grilled chicken kebabs. However, unlike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#San Jose#Arts Life#Latinos#Noso#Npr
hypebeast.com

David Kordansky Gallery Releases ‘The Galaxy Song’ Book

Documenting The Grateful Dead-inspired exhibition by Matthew Brannon, Elijah Funk and Alix Ross of Online Ceramics. Over the past 50 years, The Grateful Dead have inspired generations of fans through their unique visual language, spirit of openness, and endearing lyrics and melodies. Last summer, artist Matthew Brannon worked alongside fashion designers Elijah Funk and Alix Ross of Online Ceramics on a Dead-inspired exhibition at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

‘I put my trauma on display’ – Keala Settle on hating her signature song This Is Me

Keala Settle, best known for her barnstorming performance as the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman, is on the phone from Manchester, where she’s rehearsing for the musical Sister Act. The American will appear alongside Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight in a show she says is full of spirit, uplift and love. But more than a job, it’s something of a homecoming for the actor and singer, whose father is from Oldham. “This whole country, but specifically Manchester, feels like my people,” says Settle, who has moved from the US to London. “I live here. I’m going to die here and get cremated and dumped in the North Sea.”
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Rimsky-Korsakov memorial museum goes up in flames

The composer’s home and museum at Lubensk, near St Petersburg, has been destroyed by fire. It is the house where Rimsky died in June 1908. The cause has not been definitively established, but careless builders are under investigation. The director of the museum, Nina Kostenko, writes: ‘Yesterday, a terrible...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Conrad Tao review – full-blooded piano playing with a dash of quirk

Conrad Tao’s recital began with an improvisation and ended with a Beethoven piano sonata, taking in pieces by John Adams, Bach, Schumann and three contemporary US composers, including Tao himself, along the way. All were, Tao said, part of what he calls his “pandemic repertoire”, works he lived with during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, and which he sometimes livestreamed from his New York apartment.
MUSIC
The Independent

Fine art aerial photographer shows us his squash court from above

A fine aerial art photographer has used a drone to capture images of squash court for his latest work, inspired by his time at school.The award-winning Australian photographer, based in New York, has released a new conceptual art series called Vacant, where he brings his fascination with surrealism and geometric art to his audience.Walls first realised the idea for his project after visiting a squash court he used to play at in high school. Intrigued by the vast empty space and linework of the court, he was hooked.“As an artist you are trying to push your work to the next...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
The Guardian

How Leonardo figured out the beauty of anatomy

Leonardo da Vinci’s notes on human anatomy remained largely forgotten until the mid-18th century when the Scottish anatomist William Hunter learned of them in the royal collection. A new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, called Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life, brings some of these drawings together with a variety of objects and artwork from the Scottish Enlightenment to illuminate the frequently tense relationship between the furthering of anatomical knowledge, and the need of early anatomists to procure dead bodies. Leonardo got around the problem by working with elite patrons and by assisting an academic professor of anatomy; later Dutch and Scottish anatomists often had to pull bodies from gibbets and graveyards. Modern medicine, the art of postponing death, is built on a foundation of this grave robbery, but had its origins in a more collaborative, consensual attitude typified by Leonardo. It’s an approach that has now returned: the exhibition closes with a moving series of videos from Edinburgh’s current professor of anatomy, a medical student and a member of the public, each explaining the vital role of bequests by people who leave their body to medical science.
MUSEUMS

