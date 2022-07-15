ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfEIG_0ghJGDXS00

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.

According to KTUU, the troopers found the child inside the car around 1:30 a.m. and the child was handed over to child services but appeared to be in good health.

Troopers are working to locate the child’s grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, who they learned was the last known person with the child, said AST.

If you or anyone has any information about this case or how to locate Wilson, contact AST at 907-451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously on their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
960 The Ref

Watch: Indiana National Guard sergeant reunited with missing dog in heartwarming video

GOSHEN, Ind. — An Indiana National Guard sergeant and her fluffy best friend are back together more than a month after the dog vanished during a car crash. According to WOWK-TV and WSAZ-TV, Sgt. Jillian Sandefur, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and her Shetland sheepdog, Murphy, were separated June 12 after they were involved in a rollover wreck on U.S. Route 35 in West Virginia. The frightened 1-year-old pooch fled the scene as Sandefur fell unconscious, Sandefur’s father, Jeff, told WSAZ.
960 The Ref

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In A Car#Accident#The Alaska State Troopers#Ktuu#Ast#Cox Media Group
alaskasnewssource.com

Missing pilot found dead near Valdez

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaskan pilot missing since Monday night was found dead Thursday afternoon by Alaska Army National Guard searchers, according to Alaska State Troopers. Andy Andersen, 38, of Sutton was reported missing Monday just before 8:30 p.m., according to an online troopers dispatch, after his red and...
VALDEZ, AK
960 The Ref

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
Bring Me The News

Appeal to find 15-year-old missing from St. Paul

An appeal has been issued to find a teenager who is missing from St. Paul. Alexis "Lexi" Hevier, 15, went missing from the Hamline/Midway neighborhood on Thursday. An appeal to find them has been issued via the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. Lexi is described as being 5'5" and 120 lbs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
960 The Ref

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
960 The Ref

Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Two anglers could have earned a spot in the South Carolina record books with their recent catch: a 13 1/2-foot hammerhead shark. Instead, they decided to release the creature, which likely weighed 1,000-plus pounds, Outcast Sportfishing Capt. Chip Michalove told USA Today. For reference, the largest hammerhead ever caught in the state weighed 588 pounds, while the world’s biggest was 1,280 pounds, the newspaper reported.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy