Bronx burning car deaths: What happened to Jesse Parrilla, Nikki Huang

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two months after two 22-year-old friends were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx, questions continue to swirl around what happened the night of their tragic demise.

Jesse Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Nikki Huang was fatally struck in the head and neck, said the city medical examiner. They were found inside Parrilla’s torched Honda parked on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock Course around 4:30 a.m. on May 16.

Investigators believe the pair may have been caught up in a gang war, according to police sources. PIX11 News put together a timeline that looks back at what happened and what we know.

Correction: At 2:19 a.m. on Monday, May 16th, Jesse answered the phone.