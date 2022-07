The Detroit Lions will begin training camp on August 1st. For those unable to attend the camp, our first real look at the Detroit Lions will be on August 9th during HBO Max’s Hard Knocks series premiere, which will deep dive into the Detroit Lions team and training camp. The show will be an excellent opportunity to get to know the 2022 Detroit Lions roster. However, there are countless fans that are simply too excited to wait. For those superfans, I’ve composed a series of articles introducing the projected starters of the roster. The Offensive Line and Weapons articles have already been published here on GridIronHeroics.com. Today, it’s the DBs we will be jumping into.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO