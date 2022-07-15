ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Video: Viktor Hovland hits shot of the day at Open Championship

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Viktor Hovland hit the shot of the day during the second round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Friday. Hovland shot a 6-under 66 to move up the leaderboard to 10-under for the event, which...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith fires back at LIV Golf question after big Open Championship win

Cameron Smith is living the high life right now, having just produced one of the single greatest final rounds in PGA Tour history. His -8 final round propelled him to his first-ever Open Championship victory, and he was absolutely delighted to have achieved the feat. While it seemed nothing could bring him down, Smith seemed rather caught off guard by a question from a reporter, who was asking him whether he’d consider the jump to LIV Golf. In an answer that won’t exactly have golf fans feeling confident in Cameron Smith’s PGA future, the Australian champ responded, via Brendan Portah, saying that he is focused on playing golf and would be letting his team handle “those things.”
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
Golf Channel

After missing Open cut, John Daly plays golf with the Mannings and Eric Church

Despite missing The Open cut, John Daly still played alongside some stars in Scotland on Saturday morning. Daly, who shot 3 over to miss out on playing the weekend at St. Andrews, spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course at Kingsbarns Golf Links. He was joined by Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning, along with country music star Eric Church.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The Open Championship#T3#Pga
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022 prize money: How much will players earn at St Andrews?

The 150th Open Championship will feature a record prize fund at St Andrews this week. The total purse has increased by 22% to over £11.6m while the winner of the Claret Jug will claim a tournament record £2.1m. That figure also represents a significant increase with Collin Morikawa taking home £1.6m for his victory last year. Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.The...
GOLF
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth "trying to go away" from pre-shot routine at 150th Open

Jordan Spieth has previously spoken about his unique pre-shot routine in 2022, but he may have nothing to speak about in the coming weeks. We usually hold our breath when one of the top players on the PGA Tour attempts to make swing changes despite such huge success, but Spieth has managed to maintain his winning instinct.
GOLF
Golf.com

Cam Smith slammed an iron. What followed at the Open was unforgettable.

Let’s start with beer. For one, why not? It’s Sunday. But more importantly, your Open Championship winner is a fan. Cam Smith enjoyed a cold one in a lounge at St. Andrews soon after his world-beating final-round 64. And he talked about soon having more, both to the BBC and to reporters afterward.
GOLF
Golf.com

British Open money 2022: Total purse, payout breakdown, winner’s share

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The winner of golf’s oldest major at golf’s oldest course will take home a record-breaking paycheck never seen before in Open Championship history. The winner of the 2022 Open Championship on Sunday will take home $2.5 million out of a $14 million purse...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I don’t want to play it again’: Players react to the Old Course’s 17th hole

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy just pulled off something that no one has ever done in golf history (And no, it's not good)

Even someone watching golf for the first time in their life on Sunday could have summed up why Rory McIlroy didn't win the 150th British Open. He simply couldn't make a putt. Not that the four-time major champ missed any real short ones. And not literally, because, he obviously converted a lot of tap-ins—18 of them, in fact. But he didn't make any of any substance.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
18K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy