Video: Viktor Hovland hits shot of the day at Open Championship

Cameron Smith is living the high life right now, having just produced one of the single greatest final rounds in PGA Tour history. His -8 final round propelled him to his first-ever Open Championship victory, and he was absolutely delighted to have achieved the feat. While it seemed nothing could bring him down, Smith seemed rather caught off guard by a question from a reporter, who was asking him whether he’d consider the jump to LIV Golf. In an answer that won’t exactly have golf fans feeling confident in Cameron Smith’s PGA future, the Australian champ responded, via Brendan Portah, saying that he is focused on playing golf and would be letting his team handle “those things.”

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO