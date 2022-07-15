ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf Players Motivated By Negativity At 150th Open

By Elliott Heath
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

The emergence of LIV Golf has played a huge part in the news cycle over the recent months and there's a big chance of one of Greg Norman's men lifting the Claret Jug come Sunday.

Some fans will be licking their lips over the prospect of a LIV Golf headliner Dustin Johnson vs PGA Tour loyalist Rory McIlroy scenario coming down the stretch. Rest assured, LIV would be loving it too.

The Saudi-backed circuit also has Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Paul Casey and Bryson DeChambeau in for the weekend with a shout of challenging come Sunday evening.

Video: What is LIV Golf?

The word on the street at St Andrews is that LIV players have been motivated by the negative comments from fellow players, the R&A and media. R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers and Tiger Woods were very strong with their thoughts on LIV earlier in the week during their press conference amid the growing divide in the sport.

Abraham Ancer said there's a "really cool camaraderie" between the LIV players and also said it would be "really cool" if a LIV player won the Claret Jug.

"I know there's a lot of talent in the guys that went to LIV," the Mexican said. "I'm not surprised or concerned about that. I feel like they're going to be up there in big events. They're big time players. Yeah, but I mean, definitely it's a really cool camaraderie between us, I guess. And it's been fun

"Yeah, that would be cool [a LIV player winning]. I think it would be really cool. But I think just let the best player win."

Talor Gooch admitted the LIV players have "caught a lot of flack" recently and said that the negativity towards them has banded them together.

"I think there's some strong players, no doubt," Gooch said. "The credentials of everyone speaks for themselves. It's obviously cool for me to see other guys that are out there playing well. We've caught a lot of flack for what we've done here recently.

"Everybody, it feels like, is against us, and that's okay. Like you said, it's kind of banded us together, I think."

Sergio Garcia said he is hoping the LIV players do "really, really well" as it "helps all of us," while Dustin Johnson praised the crowds at St Andrews despite Ian Poulter receiving some boos on the 1st tee on both Thursday and Friday.

"The crowds have been fantastic," DJ said. "I've always had a lot of support over here. Yeah, it's been that way this week. A lot of support out there, and the fans have been great.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Pros Play: Cameron Smith

After winning the 2022 Players Championship, Australia’s Cameron Smith moved from No. 11 to No. 6 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Simply winning that event against the strongest field in golf would have made for a great year, but on Sunday, his win at the 150th British Open at St. Andrews made his season historically significant. He woke up Monday morning ranked No. 2 in the world, a major winner and only the second golfer in history to win the Players Championship and British Open in the same year, joining Jack Nicklaus.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#R A#The Claret Jug#Mexican
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

79
Followers
937
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy