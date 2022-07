On the morning of April 28, 1979, 12-year-old Christina White went to the Asotin County Fair in Eastern Washington State before biking over to a friend's house. A few hours later, White called her mom crying, saying she was feeling overheated. Her mom suggested she cool down with a cold cloth and then come home, a few blocks away.

