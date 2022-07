The Supreme Court in an order released Monday allowed Indiana to move forward with a law that requires parents to be notified if a minor is seeking an abortion. The 2017 rule had been blocked by lower courts for violating Supreme Court precedent while Roe v. Wade remained the law of the land and is among the latest to take shape in the shakeout from the Supreme Court’s massive reversal of precedent late last month when it ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

