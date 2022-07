The Taylorville City Council met for under an hour Monday night, and while the agenda was light, it contained one very contentious issue that got heated at times. A motion was made to approve the Class "O" Liquor and Gaming License for T-C Barber Shop and T-C Gaming, both owned by Travis Collins, subject to approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. The issue that brought nearly 20 minutes of discussion was Collins had already built the building for the Gaming part of his business, despite a city ordinance saying the City Council must approve building plans first.

