ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports seven new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDNF2_0ghIstk500

The Cole County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases on Friday. The county reported one new case on Wednesday and six new cases on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hO3HW_0ghIstk500
Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 46,756 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a medium COVID-19 community level.

State of Missouri reports over 13,000 new COVID cases

The state of Missouri is reporting 13,717 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 7 through Wednesday.

The state reported 920 patient hospitalizations and 107 patients in the ICU for the week of July 13.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 9.6% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County. The central region is the only region in Missouri with a low COVID-19 community level.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 13% in the region; the county is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 15.5% in that region and the region is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, there are 28 communities, including Chariton County, that are considered to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 39 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Cooper, Howard, Cole, Maries, Pettis and Randolph County. The rest are considered in the low level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past week.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of June 26, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 3% of cases, the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 24.2% of cases, BA.4 is 24.2% and the BA.5 lineage as 48.5% of case.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports seven new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Captain Corey Schoeneberg to be promoted to the rank of major

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of major, and be designated bureau commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. As bureau commander, he will have direct oversight of the Fleet & Facilities, Human Resources, and Training divisions, and serve as a member of the Patrol’s Command Staff.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Triple fatality in Boone County accident

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Boone County accident early Saturday morning proves fatal for all involved. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 2:01 a.m., on 22 Highway, west of Route Y. A Laddonia resident, 38-year-old Amy Henrichsen, failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline while traveling westbound. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy, of Fulton, was struck as a result.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Cole County, MO
Health
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
Gasconade, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
abc17news.com

Missing Osage Beach attorney’s remains located at Lake Regional Hospital

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department responded to Lake Regional Hospital where they located missing local attorney Brian Byrd’s black Lexus. Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the vehicle. Camden County Detectives...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The spelling of a crash victims name has been corrected. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of two of the three victims who died in early Saturday morning in a crash in Boone County on Highway 22 and Highway Y. MSHP says 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy of Fulton and The post MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central Region#Howard Boone#Callaway
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri River Bridge construction near Rocheport on schedule

BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation engineers said Monday progress of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport was on schedule. State transportation officials said construction crews made a lot of progress on the bridge replacement project that began in January. Two new larger bridges are replacing an old bridge needing major repairs.
ROCHEPORT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Go COMO transit expanding gold route beginning Aug. 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Effective Aug. 1, Go COMO transit will provide service to 10 new bus stops on the gold route, giving riders increased access to Columbia. The gold route, which currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station and travels west along the Worley Street corridor, will now also head north toward Parkade Plaza. In doing so, it will stop at two new stops along North Garth Avenue, four new stops on the Business Loop and four new stops on West Sexton Road.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Linn Creek Cove around 5:45 p.m. Troopers said Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, was jumping wakes with the WaveRunner when another WaveRunner crashed into her.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City

Two people suffer moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened Sunday evening on Route C at Southwest Boulevard. Police say Winston Edwards, 32, of Jefferson City, failed to stop for a red light and drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by Steven Bergstrom, 28 of Jefferson City. The vehicles collided, and Bergstrom’s truck overturned onto its side. Edwards’ car also overturned and hit a third driver, Amber Brondel, 38, of Jefferson City. Edwards’ vehicle then ran off the road and hit a curb.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Home south of Centralia destroyed by weekend fire

A Boone County home is destroyed by a weekend fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., to a home in the 10,000 block of E. Greenfield Road south of Centralia. The homeowner made the initial call reporting multiple pets were trapped inside the home, then the phone line disconnected.
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy