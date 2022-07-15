ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing

By Stephen Thompson
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swhEu_0ghIrb8S00

This week, the list of the 2022 Emmy nominations dropped, hundreds of couples celebrated love, and Paul Rudd — in Ant-Man fashion — made a bullied kid feel big.

Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.

For All Mankind

If you've spoken with me in real life for five minutes or less in the past couple of months, you've already heard me rave about For All Mankind on Apple TV+. I feel like not enough people are talking about this show. Ron Moore, the showrunner, did a lot of Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica, which is going to get some people really excited and probably turn off other people.

What I will say, though, is that the show is much less sci-fi and much more excellent drama that often happens to take place in space. It's an alternate history, and the premise from episode one is, "What would have happened if the Soviets had beaten the U.S. to the moon?" The United States, NASA, ends up being the underdog, which means they have to work a lot harder and actually come to a lot more scientific achievements faster.

It's in the midst of season three right now, so if you haven't seen any of it, you've got a whole bunch of episodes to catch up on, which is delightful. Now it's in the nineties and there's a race to Mars happening, and it's just fascinating. Also, I do not mind living in a completely different version of America right now, so that works pretty well for me.

But this show seriously has everything. All the characters are great. There are lady astronauts. The costumes are great. It's got espionage, scorned lovers, secrets, and high-stakes drama. And the soundtrack is perfect. This is such a great show to watch. — Greta Johnsen, host of WBEZ's Nerdette podcast

The Witcher

I recently had a touch of COVID, which meant I was able to quarantine in my basement and could only watch things that I wanted to watch. So I watched 16 hours of The Witcher, and this show is way more terrific than I had been led to believe. By season two, it was like Game of Thrones with 98% less rape.

It's filled with tropes in a deliciously juicy way. The fight scenes are beautifully choreographed. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in a D+ wig with an A+ jawline. I could watch him fight a town full of angry villagers any day. The show might not have received the most critical acclaim, but — it's funny — it reminded me of how I felt on weekends watching Hercules and Xena.

I have a follow-up recommendation to this: I have now read all of the books you can read of The Witcher, by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books are written in a sort of short story format and are filled with deeply Eastern European fairy tales.

You can stream the show and other companion pieces on Netflix. There is also a video game to which I have watched all the cutscenes on YouTube, which I loved. So I did the whole thing. — Barrie Hardymon

BeReal App

While my colleagues are recommending gigantic cinematic universes and deep mythologies, I am recommending the smallest possible representation of the world: the social media app BeReal. I have not started my own account yet, but my partner swears by it and I have been living vicariously through her and a small circle of her friends.

BeReal is an app that you use once a day. You get a warning, it gives you a little ping, and you have two minutes to take two pictures simultaneously. One is a selfie, and one is what you're looking at.

The idea is that this is not Instagram. You are not staging lavish spectacles of, "Look at me in Ibiza. Look at me in Barcelona as I sip a $27 cocktail and look out at the beach." This is your actual boring-ass life.

What is beautiful about it is you feel like you're in touch with your friends in a way that you don't get as much with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maybe your friends are playing with the dog, playing a game, or making soup. And that is what gives you that sense of connection you want from social media but haven't gotten in years.

I remember when Twitter first came out everybody was just like, "I'm eating breakfast right now, who cares?" Well I miss breakfast, and I do care if my friends are eating breakfast. I love my friends. So download BeReal, get a little circle of friends, and find out that they're making soup. — Stephen Thompson

More recommendations from the Pop Culture Happy Hour newsletter

by Linda Holmes

On Pop Culture Happy Hour, we talked a few weeks ago about the exceptionally good show This Is Going To Hurt, which stars Ben Whishaw as a struggling young OB/GYN in a National Health Service hospital in London. The episodes are all available now on AMC+ or Sundance Now, and I've had a few people reach out to me to say how impressed they've been with it and how glad they are that we helped guide them to it – while expressing frustration that because it's not on one of the bigger services, they don't have that many people to talk about it with. Which is all my way of saying: Grabbing one of those services, even for just a month, to binge this particular show might be as good an expenditure of your money as any movie ticket. I'm just saying.

It's a good time to catch up on some of the people who got Emmy nominations, as well as some of the people who made news for not getting them – because either way, it's work somebody likes. Can I recommend you catch up on some great shows and then their accompanying Pop Culture Happy Hour episodes, like maybe Severance, Reservation Dogs, Yellowjackets, Pachinko or Abbott Elementary?

I want you to know that the Before trilogyBefore Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight – are all currently available on the Criterion Channel, and I recommend them vigorously. If you like, you could even read the piece I wrote about them years ago.

NPR's Maison Tran adapted the Pop Culture Happy Hour segment "What's Making Us Happy" into a digital page. If you like these suggestions, consider signing up for our newsletter to get recommendations every week. And listen to Pop Culture Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Day

There are few days on the calendar that are a bad day to eat ice cream. There are, however, days that are especially good days for a cold treat. This is one of those days. National Ice Cream Day lands on July 17. It's hot out. There are deals all over the country. And ice cream is good. You can't lose. If you're looking for a good deal, you're going to find discounts on ice cream at spots like Dairy Queen, Marble Slab, and other favorites.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Henry Cavill
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Nicki Minaj found love where her fans least expected it. The rapper raised eyebrows when she went public with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, who is a registered sex offender, in December 2018. Since then, the couple, who married in October 2019, have been unfazed by the backlash surrounding their whirlwind romance. Minaj has defended Petty from critics […]
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Identifies as Non-Binary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert has seemingly come out as non-binary. The rapper changed their Instagram bio this weekend to feature they/them pronouns. Though the artist has not released a statement about the social media change, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the update. The timing of Lil Uzi Vert's social media...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Mars#Soviets
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed his character Will Byers is gay. After previously addressing fan speculation around Will’s sexuality and saying it was “up to the audience’s interpretation”, Schnapp has since confirmed rumours. “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew,...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Looking To Countersue Twitter To Cancel Take-Private Deal: Report

Fresh off his Greece vacation, Elon Musk is reportedly getting ready to fire his next salvo in the Twtitter, Inc. TWTR takeover saga. What Happened: Musk is mulling filing a counter-lawsuit against Twitter in the coming days, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to the case. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO and Twitter are locked in a legal battle over the former's decision to pull out of the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Snapchat is coming to PC, but there’s a big catch

Snap just announced Snapchat for Web, a new way to stay in touch with friends while using a computer. Using Snapchat in a browser is surprisingly similar to how it works with the mobile app, yet Snap takes advantage of the larger screen to show a list of friends in a sidebar at the left. Both chats and video calls are available as early access features to paid Snapchat+ subscribers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Eventually, the ability to use Snapchat from a computer will roll out to all Snapchatters, worldwide.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBC News

Snapchat finally comes to the web

Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers. The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
INTERNET
WEKU

A head injury gave Ingrid amnesia. Then came the journey to rediscover her history

Author Ingrid Rojas Contreras had become accustomed to the supernatural being a part of her everyday life. Her grandfather was a curandero in Colombia, known for his ability to speak to the dead, provide healing through herbs, and move the clouds in the sky. Rojas Contreras grew up listening to stories about the people he had healed and the mystical things her family had witnessed.
MENTAL HEALTH
WEKU

In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy