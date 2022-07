The small Asian longhorned tick could mean big problems for people, pets and livestock across the Upstate. Invasive species found in several areas in S.C. Researchers have identified an infested pasture at a cattle farm in York County. The ticks have also been found on shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens counties. The first of the species were identified in 2010 in the United States and have been found in 17 states so far. The invasive species poses a risk of passing severe illnesses through bites.

PICKENS, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO