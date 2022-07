Come around and take a spin on this Oklahoma City attraction: the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and big OKC Sign. The Wheeler District is an up-and-coming neighborhood in Oklahoma City. Located between downtown and Capitol Hill. There are new developments, shops, public spaces, and restaurants being built to revitalize this area of the city. At the center of it all is the Wheeler Riverfront Plaza anchored by the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and giant OKC sign.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO