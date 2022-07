While most of the west has been baking under high temperatures approaching or exceeding the century more, Teton County has for the most part remained under 90°. That should not be much of surprise for those who have lived here for any length of time. In fact, the National Weather Service office in Riverton posted the likelihood of various Wyoming towns hitting 100 degrees during any given year. Dubois chances are one chance out of every 50 years, Big Piney’s chances are one out of 25 years, Cody is one out of 10 years, Lander is one in five years, and Jackson… well, Jackson is near zero chances.

JACKSON, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO