Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from one-day international cricket in order to focus on captaining England’s Test team. Stokes was the hero of England’s 2019 World Cup final victory over New Zealand and will play in his last ODI against South Africa in Durham on Tuesday. In a shock announcement, Stokes said he could no longer give his all across three formats after he was named England’s Test captain in May. “This has been an incredibly tough decision to make,” Stokes said. “As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard...

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO