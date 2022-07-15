Max Strus Gives An Assist To Basketball Camper Battling Leukemia

Strus presents young basketball player with a $5,000 check

Miami Heat guard Max Strus has been the recipient of good fortunes, working his way from undrafted player to being in the rotation of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

He's often said he was just blessed to have the opportunity, so earlier this week he decided to pay it forward. On Thursday, Strus surprised a player participating in his basketball camp in the Chicago area with a $5,000 check . Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Gabe Vincent joined Strus for the presentation.

“This means everything to me," Strus said. "To be able to give back to the community, pay it forward – everything that I’ve learned, everything I was able to get as a kid. To be able to give back to these kids and make sure they enjoyed it, I couldn’t ask for everything more. I am where I am because of where I grew up.”

Strus, who is the Heat's latest breakout developmental star, was recently in Las Vegas cheering on the summer-league players who are attempting to follow in his shoes. After playing at DePaul, Strus went undrafted in 2019 before earning a two-way contract with the Heat for the 2020-21 season. The following summer he signed a two-year, $3.5-million contract.

