9-1-1 season 6: release date, cast and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
 2 days ago

Television fans have always loved a good procedural. 9-1-1 is a procedural that follows the lives of Los Angeles firefighters, police officers and 9-1-1 call center operators. The show was developed by American Horror Stories creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

9-1-1 season 6 was greenlit this past May. The series was one of the last shows to be renewed by Fox despite its popularity with fans. The delay in renewing the show came from having to negotiate new contracts with the cast.

Needless to say, fans were relieved when the show got the green light for another season so they can keep following the adventures of LA’s Station 118, the LAPD field sergeants and the 9-1-1 call center that connects them all.

Here’s what we know about 9-1-1 season 6.

When is the 9-1-1 season 6 release date?

9-1-1 season 6 premieres on September 19. Once again it returns to its Monday night time slot at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and will be followed by the second season of The Cleaning Lady .

There is no release date available for 9-1-1 season 6 in the UK. However, the show’s fourth season was made available to Disney Plus UK subscribers in July, so it might be a while before season 6 arrives. As soon as we learn more we’ll include it here.

Who is in the 9-1-1 season 6 cast?

As of this writing, these are the cast members set to return for 9-1-1 season 6:

  • Angela Bassett as Field Sergeant Athena Grant
  • Peter Krause as Captain Bobby Nash
  • Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley
  • Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson
  • Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han
  • Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall
  • Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz
  • Corinne Massiah as May Grant
  • Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant
  • Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RqdV_0ghIgFAB00

(Image credit: Fox)

What is 9-1-1 season 6 about?

We don’t have a season 6 synopsis from Fox yet but we do know the whole team was reunited after season 5 drama sent shockwaves through Station 118.

Based on a teaser for the upcoming season, it looks like a plane crash will put the team to the test this season.

At its heart, 9-1-1 is about relationships. The show focuses on the team of firefighter/paramedics at Station 118, their close relationship with LAPD and the dispatchers who send them on their calls. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though because this particular group is tied together professionally and personally. Bobby and Athena’s marriage links the firehouse with the police station, while Chimney and Maddie have linked the firehouse and the 9-1-1 call center with their on-again, off-again relationship that has morphed into a very close friendship.

What fans love about 9-1-1 is that the stakes are always incredibly high. From earthquakes to tsunami, the show features some of the most unique and creatively dire situations to ever hit the city of Los Angeles and the people that live there. The over-the-top rescues add to the tension, but it’s the close personal relationships that make us want to watch.

Is there a trailer for 9-1-1 season 6?

The first teaser for season 6 is here, and it depicts a terror from above.

How to watch 9-1-1 season 6

9-1-1 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV , Hulu Plus Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu.

