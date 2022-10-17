9-1-1 season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know

Television fans have always loved a good procedural. 9-1-1 is a procedural that follows the lives of Los Angeles firefighters, police officers and 9-1-1 call center operators. The show was developed by American Horror Stories creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

9-1-1 season 6 was greenlit this past May. The series was one of the last shows to be renewed by Fox despite its popularity with fans. The delay in renewing the show came from having to negotiate new contracts with the cast.

Needless to say, fans were relieved when the show got the green light for another season so they can keep following the adventures of LA’s Station 118, the LAPD field sergeants and the 9-1-1 call center that connects them all.

Here’s what we know about 9-1-1 season 6.

9-1-1 season 6 episode guide

Keep up with all of the 9-1-1 action this season with our handy episode guide!

The next episode airs Monday, October 17, and it titled "Home Invasion." Here's the episode description:

"Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 911 calls within hours of each other; the 118 race to the rescue when a man is trapped in an attic; Hen asks for a second chance with her medical school professor."

9-1-1 season 6 episode 1: "Let the Games Begin"

Airdate: September 19, 2022

"When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium; Bobby and Athena drop off May on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon plans."

9-1-1 season 6 episode 2: "Crash & Learn"

Airdate: September 26, 2022

"The 118 race to the rescue when a structure collapses at a convention; Athena's father suffers a stroke; Hen stretches herself too thin with test prep and her new responsibilities at the 118; Maddie tries to help new recruit get his bearings."

9-1-1 season 6 episode 3: "The Devil You Know"

Airdate: October 3, 2022

"While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago."

9-1-1 season 6 episode 4: "Animal Instincts"

Airdate: October 10, 1022

"The 118 races to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree; Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunken driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house."

9-1-1 season 6 premiered on September 19. Once again it returns to its Monday night time slot at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and will be followed by the second season of The Cleaning Lady .

There is no release date available for 9-1-1 season 6 in the UK. However, the show’s fourth season was made available to Disney Plus UK subscribers in July, so it might be a while before season 6 arrives. As soon as we learn more we’ll include it here.

Who is in the 9-1-1 season 6 cast?

As of this writing, these are the cast members set to return for 9-1-1 season 6:

Angela Bassett as Field Sergeant Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Captain Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

(Image credit: Fox)

What is 9-1-1 season 6 about?

We don’t have a season 6 synopsis from Fox yet but we do know the whole team was reunited after season 5 drama sent shockwaves through Station 118.

Based on a teaser for the upcoming season, it looks like a blimp crash will put the team to the test this season.

At its heart, 9-1-1 is about relationships. The show focuses on the team of firefighter/paramedics at Station 118, their close relationship with LAPD and the dispatchers who send them on their calls. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though because this particular group is tied together professionally and personally. Bobby and Athena’s marriage links the firehouse with the police station, while Chimney and Maddie have linked the firehouse and the 9-1-1 call center with their on-again, off-again relationship that has morphed into a very close friendship.

What fans love about 9-1-1 is that the stakes are always incredibly high. From earthquakes to tsunami, the show features some of the most unique and creatively dire situations to ever hit the city of Los Angeles and the people that live there. The over-the-top rescues add to the tension, but it’s the close personal relationships that make us want to watch.

Is there a trailer for 9-1-1 season 6?

There's no question that the danger is falling from the skies this season as the newest promo features a blimp having an emergency landing at a crowded stadium, prompting panic from the crowd.

We also see a panicked Athena calling Bobby's name...which is never a good thing....

How to watch 9-1-1 season 6

9-1-1 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV , Hulu Plus Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu.