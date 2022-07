Keala Settle, best known for her barnstorming performance as the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman, is on the phone from Manchester, where she’s rehearsing for the musical Sister Act. The American will appear alongside Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight in a show she says is full of spirit, uplift and love. But more than a job, it’s something of a homecoming for the actor and singer, whose father is from Oldham. “This whole country, but specifically Manchester, feels like my people,” says Settle, who has moved from the US to London. “I live here. I’m going to die here and get cremated and dumped in the North Sea.”

