Watch multiple up and coming artists from the Bay Area showcase their talents from the comfort of your home or at East Brother Beer. We’re keeping the cost of virtual admission low in hopes that you will donate to the artists via Venmo, PayPal, or Cashapp to help support their dreams and careers and we also hope that you will discover your new favorite artists. Artists range in ages 16 & up and specialize in different genres. The day after each showcase a video of the open mic participants will be posted to Rich City Studios YouTube page where you can vote for your favorite artist using a link in the description. Top 4 artists will be invited back for a future showcase slot.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO