The National Guard Bureau has pledged to pay part of the cost of a future runway reconstruction project at the Lincoln Airport to ensure the runway isn't shortened. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Monday announced a commitment from the Bureau, which is a joint bureau of the Army and Air Force responsible for the administration of the National Guard, to use available funding to cover a portion of the cost. A specific amount was not disclosed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO