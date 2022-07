The worker shortage is something that has hit almost every single company nationwide in recent years, and in an effort to keep existing but also attract new potential workers, companies are constantly improving the working conditions. Pregnant women and young mothers are among those who benefit from these improved working conditions, as the number of companies offering paid pregnancy leave is on the rise. In addition, many companies offered, and still offer, work-from-home options for pregnant women to keep them as safe as possible from getting infected with Covid-19.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO