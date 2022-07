Sergio Garcia has already resigned his PGA Tour membership after joining LIV Golf, but he is now set to also leave the European-based DP World Tour. "I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it," Garcia said Sunday, via ESPN. "I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved."

GOLF ・ 21 HOURS AGO