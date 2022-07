HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy and cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers. Highs 82 to 89. Trades 15 to 25 mph. A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands today. Locally strong and gusty trades in place across the islands will gradually weaken to moderate to locally breezy later in the week. Drier trade wind flow will limit showers through Tuesday. However, showers will expand slightly in areal coverage along windward areas by Wednesday and Thursday as an upper trough and increased moisture drift across the state. &&

HONOLULU, HI ・ 22 HOURS AGO