Linton Road Bridge reopened to traffic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A car reportedly involved in a rolling shooting crashed four blocks away. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. On July 17, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 10:30 a.m. about a shooting at West 10th at Waterall streets. A vehicle fled from the scene only to crash into another vehicle four blocks down the road.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO