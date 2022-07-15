ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Linton Road Bridge reopened to traffic

 3 days ago
BENTON, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Friday reopened the Linton Road Bridge over...

