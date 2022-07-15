ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages The Charles Schwab Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SCHW

Global Recognition of Activate's Work to Empower Scientists. BERKELEY, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Activate announced that its founder and CEO, Ilan Gur, will become the founding chief executive officer of the newly established UK Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). With a billion-dollar initial funding commitment, ARIA is designed to accelerate the scientific and technological breakthroughs the world needs. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will expand on Activate's work to forge new ways to empower scientists and engineers, catalyze game-changing technologies, and create a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.

