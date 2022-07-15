UPDATE 1-Turkish businessman extradited to U.S. to face laundering, fraud charges

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces, accompanied by an investigative judge, raided the country’s Central Bank on Tuesday in a divisive investigation against the bank’s embattled governor. Judge Ghada Aoun had been investigating Gov. Riad Salameh, and in March charged him with illicit enrichment and money laundering. A handful of European countries, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein are also investigating Salameh for alleged money laundering and embezzlement. Also in March, in an initiative by Germany, France, and Luxembourg, the European Union froze $130 million worth of Lebanese assets belonging to five unnamed Lebanese. They accused the suspects of embezzling over $330 million and 5 million euros ($5.5 million) respectively, between 2002 and 2021. It is widely believed that Riad Salameh and his brother Raja are among the five. Lebanon is grappling with a staggering economic crisis that has pushed over three-quarters of its population into poverty.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 25 MINUTES AGO