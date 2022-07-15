ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

UPDATE 1-Turkish businessman extradited to U.S. to face laundering, fraud charges

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkish businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was extradited from Austria and arrived on Friday in Utah to face money laundering and wire fraud charges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Korkmaz arrived in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel revokes duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Lebanese forces, investigative judge raid central bank

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces, accompanied by an investigative judge, raided the country’s Central Bank on Tuesday in a divisive investigation against the bank’s embattled governor. Judge Ghada Aoun had been investigating Gov. Riad Salameh, and in March charged him with illicit enrichment and money laundering. A handful of European countries, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein are also investigating Salameh for alleged money laundering and embezzlement. Also in March, in an initiative by Germany, France, and Luxembourg, the European Union froze $130 million worth of Lebanese assets belonging to five unnamed Lebanese. They accused the suspects of embezzling over $330 million and 5 million euros ($5.5 million) respectively, between 2002 and 2021. It is widely believed that Riad Salameh and his brother Raja are among the five. Lebanon is grappling with a staggering economic crisis that has pushed over three-quarters of its population into poverty.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Money Laundering#Wire Fraud#The U S Marshals Service#The Justice Department#Turkish#Borajet
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war

* Putin also to meet Iranian and Turkish presidents. * Russia to discuss Ukrainian grain exports with Erdogan. * Turkish threat of Syrian operation also in focus (Adds Khamenei's meeting with Erdogan) By Guy Faulconbridge and Parisa Hafezi. LONDON/DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Russia's Putin arrives in Iran for talks on Syrian conflict, Ukraine grain

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on Syrian conflict, Iranian state TV said on Tuesday. The three countries are working together...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in "all operational areas" as Moscow's rockets and missiles pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar 221%, driven by Ukraine's absence

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. According to a Paranagua port authority statement on Monday, the rise in corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia will "very likely" delay implementation of B35 - official

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will "very likely" delay rollout of its B35 biodiesel, which was previously expected to start on July 20, energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Tuesday. The implementation still needed a number of technical discussions, he said. Indonesia currently uses B30, which means 30%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Philippines mulls fertiliser deals with China, Russia, others

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to strike import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation, the government said on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to reach out to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy