Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming months. The most-active August live...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn dips as U.S. crop report eases supply concerns

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the U.S. crop is stabilising in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies. Wheat rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 2% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn gained more ground on concerns over...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar 221%, driven by Ukraine's absence

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. According to a Paranagua port authority statement on Monday, the rise in corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil's two most populous states, on Monday announced cuts in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction. Sao Paulo...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Surging prices double Tunisia's food trade deficit in first half

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday. The food...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Corn, wheat, soy fall on hopes of progress in Ukraine export talks

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures lost ground on Tuesday on hopes that a deal will be found to export more grains out of Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Turkish counterpart in Iran to discuss the matter. The most-active corn contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn condition 64% good/excellent for third week in a row

The USDA released its 16th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. Corn. As of July 17, 37% of corn is silking compared...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 18, 2022

Corn crop condition was rated 64% good/excellent for the third week in a row. Of the top 18 corn growing states, Pennsylvania leads with 23% of its crop in excellent shape. North Carolina lags behind with nearly half their corn crop in poor or very poor condition.
AGRICULTURE

