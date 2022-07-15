LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO