Another hot weekend is underway for North Alabama. Forecast highs Saturday are in the mid to upper 90s. Similar to yesterday, humidity levels are fairly low for mid July standards. This will keep feels like temperatures in check today. Nonetheless, make sure you take it easy outside! There is a tiny chance for one or two downpours this afternoon, mainly in northeast Alabama. Nearly all of us will remain dry. Overnight lows are in the mid 70s as additional cloud cover keeps us a bit warmer.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO